Shock and awe: Was CFA UK intervention in the assessment of value useful?
Sensationalist approach under question
Investors receive 50% discount following move out of legacy retail classes
Funds 'failing' to meet FCA transparency measures - CFA UK report
Concerns over data "quality and completeness"
HL introduces tiered fee structure to utilise economies of scale
Cuts fees across multi-manager range
Liontrust eyes changes amid value concerns for fifth of fund range
Performance issues most commonly cited
Boring Money: Asset managers 'marking own homework' after just 3% of funds not delivering value
Baillie Gifford among groups offering 'most useful' AoVs
Cost and performance issues top concern in seven BNY Mellon amber-rated funds
Action to be taken by February 2021
All AJ Bell funds found to offer good value in AoV report
Performance of funds 'highly credible'
Fund managers' AoVs will save investors over £30m - reports
More than 320,000 moved into cheaper share classes
Ninety One AoV: Nearly a third of funds do not offer value to investors
Two UK funds among those questioned
The value of value assessments: What next for AoVs?
Beyond the FCA's seven considerations
Jupiter AoV highlights 42,000 direct investors had languished in legacy share classes
New 'J' unit class introduced in May to reduce fees
Value assessment forces two Baillie Gifford funds closures
UK government bond funds shut down
More than half of SJP funds fail to deliver 'good value'
12% on ‘watchlist’
M&G promises 'fresh action' on underperforming funds
Recovery and Pan European Select Smaller Companies funds singled out
On a war footing? Using propaganda and the V metric
Engendering better buying behaviours
Passive providers and global brands top investor value survey
Vanguard best value asset manager in Q1
Janus Henderson Investors to reduce fees on four funds
Assessment of value report
Value assessment forces rethink on Artemis funds
Mergers ahead
Assessment of Value: Legal & General UK Alpha Trust performed 'well below' target
Fees reduced on 18 funds
'Three stars': Columbia Threadneedle funds board rates UK range 'good'
Firm's first value assessment report
Underperforming Orbis funds 'delivered value for money in 2019'
Firm's first AoV report
Value for money assessments to drive more consolidation
Could more tie-ups be on the cards?
Why be ashamed of 'good value'?
Dawn of the assessment of value era