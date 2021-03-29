Ashurst

Progress - or as useful as a chocolate teapot? City's mixed reaction to post-Brexit co-operation talks

Regulation

UK and EU debate memorandum of understanding

clock 29 March 2021 •
Fund managers slow to ditch LIBOR-linked benchmarks

Bank of England urges users to 'accelerate' transition

clock 03 September 2019 •
Draft Brexit deal: UK set for restricted financial markets access under equivalence

Regime only covers quarter of EU cross-border financial services business

clock 15 November 2018 •
