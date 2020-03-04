Art

Art as a hedge against inflation

In a world where fixed interest, property and cash all look unattractive, clients should look to invest in something that responds to money supply. What better than the works of dead artists?

Weighing up the alternatives
Weighing up the alternatives

Journalists love art and collectibles as alternative investments - trees, pieces of art and funky hedge funds are much more fun to write about than boring old recovery funds or the passive vs active debate.