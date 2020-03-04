Anthony Nutt

Jupiter's Anthony Nutt to retire in 2014
Jupiter's head of UK equities Anthony Nutt is to hand over his retail portfolios next year ahead of a move to retire from fund management in 2014, Investment Week can reveal.

Star Jupiter four hold £105m stake in group
Senior Jupiter managers Tony Nutt, Philip Gibbs, Edward Bonham Carter and John Chatfeild-Roberts will together own almost 14% of the group following the IPO, valuing their stake at more than £105m.

'Ordinary' recovery seems very unlikely

While job losses have been milder than those seen in previous recessions, it might be tempting to think, despite an extraordinary recession, we are set to enjoy an ordinary recovery.

