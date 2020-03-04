Annuities
FCA launches follow-up work on annuity mis-selling investigation
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is investigating thousands of annuities sold since 2008 to see if they were unsuitable for savers.
Summer Budget: Govt delays annuity trading launch amid consumer protection fears
The government has delayed the launch of a secondary annuity market amid concerns about consumer protection, it has said in its Budget document out today.
FOS reveals annuities are new complaints battleground
Annuities have become the new focus for complaints according to figures from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), a year after the product was publicly abandoned by the Chancellor.
Zurich sells annuity book to Rothesay Life for £1.2bn
Insurer Zurich is to pass its £1.2bn legacy annuities business covering 28,000 clients to specialist Rothesay Life.
Timeline: Steve Webb's five years as pensions minister
We look back at Steve Webb's achievements since 2010
Retirement Planner launches dedicated adviser website
Retirement Planner, a sister title of Investment Week, has launched a new website dedicated to keeping advisers up to speed with the latest pension changes.
The story so far: Five advisers' curious pensions freedom experiences
Five advisers' peculiar pensions freedom experiences
FCA confirms annuity comparison tables and new wake-up packs
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made it a requirement for firms to rank their annuity products against their peers and simplify the information they give to consumers in the form of wake-up packs.
Govt could make advice compulsory on annuity resales
The government is considering making regulated financial advice a requirement for people looking to sell their annuity contracts, Budget documents reveal.
Budget 2015: Pensions freedom extended as annuity sale plans confirmed
Chancellor George Osborne has confirmed retirees will be allowed to sell their annuity contracts for cash from April 2016 without facing "punitive tax charges".
Budget 2015: Osborne to allow pensioners to sell their annuities
Chancellor George Osborne will further relax pension rules in his Budget on Wednesday to allow the sale of annuity contracts.
Govt secretly briefed Which? before pensions Budget bombshell
Consumer champion Which? was one of just two organisations told about the pension reforms before last year's Budget, the organisation's executive director has said.
Asset managers 'should be subject' to retirement income regulation
Asset managers should have to abide by similar regulation to annuity providers if they are to get involved in the retirement income market, argues the Financial Inclusion Centre.
The Contrarian Investor: The spectre of pension reforms
The spectre of pension reforms
Partnership scraps bond offering despite ‘significant interest'
Partnership Assurance Group, the enhanced annuity specialist, has scrapped plans to issue bonds despite "significant interest" from investors.
Advisers back risk-managed funds over annuities for retirement income
Risk-managed funds will overtake annuities to become the preferred retirement income strategy over the next decade, according to an Aegon adviser survey.
Webb's 'well-meaning' annuity resale plan risks creating disorderly market - Fidelity
Steve Webb's plan to extend pension freedoms to all retirees, creating a market for annuity resales, is well-meaning but unlikely to work in practice, Fidelity retirement director Alan Higham has said.
Webb suggests pensioners could cash in on annuities
Retirees who had already purchased an annuity may be able to benefit from the pension freedoms announced at last year's Budget by selling theirs to the highest bidder.
Brave new world: Three things that changed advice forever in 2014
Three things that changed advice forever in 2014
FCA annuity review highlights customer communications failings
Annuity providers need to make significant improvements to the quality of their written and telephone communications if customer outcomes are to be improved, according to the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) review of the sector.
Six problems the FCA found with providers' annuity sales
Consumer research undertaken by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found 40% of consumers do not exercise their option to switch and instead purchase an annuity from their existing pension provider. The regulator found six key reasons why.
FCA tells providers to look into annuity sales since 2008
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is asking annuity providers to look into their non-advised sales going back to 2008 to see if consumers missed out on higher income by buying the wrong type of annuity.
FCA: Providers should disclose how annuity quotes compare with peers'
The FCA has proposed a 'Pensions Dashboard', and said product providers should be obliged to reveal how their annuity quotes compare with competitors' following its study of the retirement income market.