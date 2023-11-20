Anna Prendergast

State Street Global Advisors names head of EMEA

People moves

State Street Global Advisors names head of EMEA

Ann Prendergast promoted

clock 20 November 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

BlackRock closes EM fund following poor value assessment findings

21 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23 preview: What should investors expect?

21 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Four Graphs explaining government bonds

21 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

abrdn CEO blocked from selling investment management business by board

20 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Anne Richards steps down as Fidelity International CEO

20 November 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot