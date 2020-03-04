Angus Tulloch
Update: Stewart Investors' Tulloch to take non-exec role on new trust
Announced retirement from fund management
Angus Tulloch: 'You could hardly have got the timing better being in Asia for the past 25 years'
Manager shares his investment lessons from last 30 years
What is it like to interview the UK's top fund managers?
Lawrence Gosling, Investment Week's editorial director, talks to Asset.tv about his new book 'Intelligent Investors'.
Stewart Investors changes: Buyers avoid 'knee-jerk reaction' but new managers 'have something to prove'
Following changes revealed this morning
Opinion: The big challenges ahead for Stewart Investors as Tulloch steps back
Today's announcement by Stewart Investors that Angus Tulloch and Jonathan Asante are stepping down from a number of funds will have unsettled investors, perhaps far more than any other high profile manager moves of the past.
Tulloch and Asante step down from funds but remain at Stewart Investors
Asia Pacific Leaders changing to sustainability strategy
Why First State Stewart split is worth a closer look
Pro-independence investors hit back as Cameron readies warning
Angus Tulloch and others have signed an open letter declaring independence is in Scotland's economic interest, but prime minister David Cameron has cautioned on the possible impact on Scottish financial services.
Tulloch and Lau bag £1.7m management fee as trust outperforms
Angus Tulloch and Martin Lau, managers of the Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies trust, have bagged a performance fee of £1.7m over the year to the end of August.
First State to limit inflows to Tulloch's Asia Pacific Leaders
First State Investments will no longer accept new platform business for its £5.6bn Asia Pacific Leaders and offshore Global Emerging Markets Select funds in an effort to limit inflows.
Bo Xilai case is a warning to China investors - Tulloch
First State Asia Pacific Leaders manager Angus Tulloch has warned investors political stability in China is "increasingly fragile" in the aftermath of the Bo Xilai scandal.
Tulloch to take over Scottish Oriental small-cap trust
First State Investments' Angus Tulloch and two members of his team are to take over management of the £192m Scottish Oriental Companies trust next year.
First State rebrands Tulloch's fund range
First State Investments has created a brand to differentiate its emerging markets arm, run by Angus Tulloch and Stuart Paul.
First State adds income share class to Tulloch funds
First State has introduced a new income share class to its £3.03bn Asia Pacific Leaders and £767m Asia Pacific funds.
Rebound brings Japan sector back in favour
Asian region regains investor confidence after sharp falls, supported by continuing growth and Chinese fiscal stimulus boosting sector's economy