AIMS
Aviva Investors hires NN Investment Partners' Robertson as head of multi-strategy funds
Ian Pizer steps down from his role as head of investment strategy
Aviva Investors' AIMS boosts profits as range tops £12bn in AUM
AUM up to £351bn
Aviva Investors builds four-strong investment sales team
Led by AXA IM's Fay Hendon
Aviva Investors' AIMS team: Our top five 2017 trades
Ian Pizer reveals his key trades for the new year
Aviva Investors expands AIMS range with bond mandate
Joins Target Income and Target Return
How do the five giants of the absolute return sector compare?
Jeremy Beckwith analyses the largest funds in the AR sector