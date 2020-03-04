AAA
One to Watch: Aviva Investors Strategic Bond
Aviva Investors Strategic Bond
SLI launches GARS spin-off Global Focused Strategies fund
Standard Life Investments has soft-launched a more aggressive version of its £20bn Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS) fund and will roll it out widely in the next few months.
2013: The highlights
REVIEW OF THE YEAR
Where will you find value in credit markets in 2014?
CORPORATE BONDS
Greetham: Austerity debate dead but not gone
Now the world economy is recovering, market attention has moved on from competing strategies to deal with the debt crisis.
How to ride out a potential September storm
Fiona Harris, client portfolio manager on the J.P. Morgan US Equity Income fund, identifies the ‘sweet spot' for US income investors.
Woolnough: Why government debt is losing ground
FIXED INCOME
The hunt for a guaranteed return
FIXED INCOME
Bond managers cut duration to record lows ahead of 'gilt yield spike'
Bond managers have cut duration to record lows, anticipating a fresh spike in gilt yields as they settle at a higher trading range.
Henderson's Ward: The UK should still be AAA
The UK should still be a AAA credit by current definitions as the risk of a default is virtually non-existent, Henderson's Simon Ward has said.
Moody's downgrades Barclays and Lloyds
Moody's has cut its rating on the guaranteed debt of Barclays and Lloyds following the downgrade of the UK's credit rating last week.
UK equities shrug off downgrade but gilt yields climb
Yields on UK government debt were climbing early this morning following Moody's decision to downgrade the UK's credit rating to Aa1, but equity investors shrugged off the news to send markets higher.
Sell the rumour, buy the fact? How to play UK losing AAA
Moody's decision to strip the UK of its AAA credit rating on Friday night will have a further negative impact on sterling and could hit gilts too, analysts have suggested.
Investors size up put options as data points to market correction
Managers are setting up portfolios for a pull-back in equity markets, looking at put options and moving more defensive as several indicators post sell signals.
Pioneer: Europe investors will question Germany's AAA rating
Germany's AAA credit rating will come under increasing scrutiny this year as investors shift their focus, according to Cosimo Marasciulo, head of government bonds and FX at Pioneer Investments.
Miton's Gray sees ultra-conservative stance hit returns
The CF Miton Special Situations and CF Miton Strategic portfolios have fallen from the top of the IMA Flexible Investment sector to the bottom on a one-year view because of the managers' view on equities.
Planned changes to inflation calculations could hit gilt-holders
The Chancellor is on a collision course with bond markets over plans to change how inflation is calculated.
US downgrade fears resurface as fiscal cliff deal disappoints
Investment strategists and asset allocation heads have labelled last week's fiscal cliff deal a ‘short-term fix', which could spark a fresh round of sovereign debt downgrades in the coming months.
Citi: UK interest rates to remain ultra low until 2017
UK interest rates will stay at historic lows for four more years as the economy struggles to return to normal growth levels, Citi has predicted.
S&P puts UK's AAA rating on 'negative' watch
Standard & Poor's has become the third main credit rating agency to put the UK's AAA rating on "negative" watch.
UK AAA at risk after George Osborne's debt failure
Britain could lose its AAA credit rating after George Osborne admitted he will miss his target to reduce Britain's debts and have to borrow an extra £100 billion.
Five key questions facing investors ahead of 2013
It has been a hectic year for investors, with the eurozone debacle driving core bond yields to record lows, while equity markets were buffeted by fears over China and the US.