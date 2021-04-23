2019 General Election
Brexit Blog: UK exports to EU fall 40% in January
The latest on the UK's life outside the EU
UK equity funds present 'cracking' opportunities despite suffering largest sell-off on record
Macro risks no obstacle for hopeful investors
UK equities: What the 'first stage of Brexit clarity' means for investors
Following the Conservatives' victory in last year's General Election, the UK has left the EU and, according to current plans, entered a transition period until the end of 2020.
Multi-managers pile into UK equities at highest allocation since Brexit referendum
2019 General Election result also key factor
Robin Geffen: Why many UK dividend yields 'are purely an illusion'
Sentiment towards the UK has improved following December's General Election result, but we believe equity income investors need to tread carefully in 2020.
Navigating the 'storm clouds' looming for UK growth stocks
After the strong end to 2019 where the 'Boris bounce' led the FTSE All-Share up roughly 6% in December alone, the start of 2020 has found markets in a more cautious mood.
Reasons to be optimistic about UK housebuilders
Investors in the UK housebuilding sector have enjoyed exceptional returns since the Global Financial Crisis and 2019 was no different, with average total returns including dividends of 53%.
How investors can benefit from infrastructure spending
For investors in the UK infrastructure sector, the outcome of the General Election has provided an element of relief.
Stephen Snowden: Starting afresh at Artemis
New year, new start for former Kames Capital manager
Best-performing sectors 2019: Tech on top as US and UK funds flood the top 10
IA Technology and Telecommunications takes top spot
The price of progress: Will a digital services tax improve socio-political discourse?
Pushing for transparency in the age of fake news
The full list of pensions ministers since 1998
15 ministers responsible for pensions since 1997
2019 General Election: Is a wall of cash waiting for election outcome?
Brexit still the overarching issue influencing voters
The Labour Party manifesto: How will it all be paid for?
Unlearning what you think you know about budgets
Rathbones' Carl Stick on the one stock that has been in the Income fund for 20 years
Back in 2000, the privatised utilities were a somnolent bunch, unattractive in contrast to the fireworks of the TMT bubble.
Fund picks for 2020 - Short duration, value and a potential Brexit bounce
Which products should investors go for?
Prospect of Tory election win drives UK equity inflows
Best month this year
GE2019: Labour and Lib Dems reveal pension and tax policies
Race to Downing Street turns to income tax and social care
Managers rotate back to UK domestics ahead of General Election 'clarity'
Driven by hopes of Brexit resolution
Labour warns it will delist companies not tackling climate change
McDonnell to 'rewrite the rules' of business
Spike in senior hiring boosts investment management market despite Brexit
Growth hires within industry are being made
UK ETFs boast biggest individual country inflows in October
According to Lyxor's Money Monitor
Ruffer ups UK equity exposure as 'storm clouds' clear
Hamish Baillie points to Brexit and election
Hammond takes on non-exec role a week after quitting as MP
Former Chancellor joining board of Irish packaging firm