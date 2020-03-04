2016
Chelsea Financial's 'naughty and nice' funds of 2016
List of best and worst performing funds
How are politics impacting corporate credit markets?
2016 is likely to be remembered as a year when Western democracies took a surprising step towards the populist right with voters embracing political messages that included promises to roll back some of the effects of globalisation and towards fiscal stimulus,...
2016: The year the game changed
Both inside and outside the financial services industry, 2016 will be remembered as a major turning point in history.
Gosling's Grouse: A year for DIY-experts
What a funny old year it has been - and there are still a few weeks to go!
The Contrarian Investor: For life after populism, look to India
Populists are all the rage today (except in Austria) but if we want to understand what they might do next - and the likely impact on share prices - maybe it is time to contemplate recent events in India.