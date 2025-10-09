Partner Insight: Beyond simplicity - how Allianz Best Styles tackles cognitive bias in investing

In investing, simplicity can be both a strength and a weakness. While streamlining decisions is essential in a fast-moving market, our brains are wired to take shortcuts that can lead to cognitive biases—and ultimately, poor investment choices.

One such bias is framing, which often leads to Home Bias. Investors tend to cling to familiar markets they know best – their home market – despite the reduced diversification and opportunity sets this presents. For instance, a 2023 study by Barclays found UK equities represented approximately 25% of British investors' allocations, even though the UK market is only 4% of global market capitalisation (Source: Overcoming home bias when investing | Barclays Private Bank). Another significant cognitive shortcut is anchoring, where initial numbers or prominent information disproportionately influence subsequent judgments. Restaurants use this by presenting expensive "signature dishes" to make other items appear relatively cheaper. In finance, round numbers or record-breaking headlines (e.g., DAX surpassing 24,000 or Nvidia reaching 4 trillion USD market capitalisation) can anchor investor attention, leading to simplistic conclusions without analysing the full data.

The Best Styles systematic approach effectively avoids these pitfalls. It builds portfolios relative to benchmarks like the MSCI World Index, preventing home bias and sector preferences by maintaining broad market alignment. It considers an extensive investment universe of over 30,000 stocks, ensuring a high degree of diversification. Critically, Best Styles evaluates companies based on all their characteristics simultaneously, avoiding "framing" them as purely Value or Growth. Its evaluation is always relative and not fixated on individual numbers, thereby sidestepping the dangers of anchoring. The substantial computing power utilised eliminates the need for human simplification or shortcuts, allowing for scalable, rigorous data processing and decision-making that human brains cannot match. This complex, data-driven methodology ensures investment decisions are guided by objective evidence, rather than misleading cognitive shortcuts.

While systematic methods can introduce their own biases, Best Styles explicitly manages this by controlling investment style overlaps, reducing the risk of systemic herding. Overall, the systematic approach is less susceptible to human behavioural biases that negatively influence investment decisions. However, machines can still reflect biases embedded in the data—often shaped by human behaviour—or in the quantitative methods used, such as artificial intelligence. No systematic approach can capture every market driver, and the accountability of a human portfolio manager remains the ultimate safeguard for investors.

