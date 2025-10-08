MPS Watchlist - Issue 4 - Out Now!

clock • 1 min read
undefined

Platform model portfolio services (MPS) now represent almost a fifth of UK wealth management assets, with demand showing no sign of slowing down.

As the market continues to gather momentum, Investment Week and Professional Adviser are pleased to announce the launch of the latest MPS Watchlist.

In this edition, L&G, Quilter, Schroders, Rathbones, and Vanguard highlight the key themes and trends shaping MPS today. Their articles explore:

  • Why not all passive strategies are created equal
  • Adviser–provider relationships
  • Navigating the great wealth transfer
  • The qualities firms look for in MPS providers

