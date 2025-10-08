MPS Watchlist - Issue 4 - Out Now!

Platform model portfolio services (MPS) now represent almost a fifth of UK wealth management assets, with demand showing no sign of slowing down.

As the market continues to gather momentum, Investment Week and Professional Adviser are pleased to announce the launch of the latest MPS Watchlist.

In this edition, L&G, Quilter, Schroders, Rathbones, and Vanguard highlight the key themes and trends shaping MPS today. Their articles explore: