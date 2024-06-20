Partner Insight: How currency investments can generate income

In our latest video update Vincent McEntegart, co-manager of the Aegon Diversified Monthly Income Fund, joined Nick Edwardson to discuss how currency is used within the portfolio to meet the income objective and provide diversification.

Vincent gives examples of currency investments, how income can be captured and how risks associated with emerging market currencies are managed.

Recorded April 2024.

