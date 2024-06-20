Partner Insight: How currency investments can generate income

Multi-Asset Investment Manager, Vincent McEntegart, discusses how currency investments can be used to generate income and provide diversification.

clock • 1 min read

In our latest video update Vincent McEntegart, co-manager of the Aegon Diversified Monthly Income Fund, joined Nick Edwardson to discuss how currency is used within the portfolio to meet the income objective and provide diversification.

Vincent gives examples of currency investments, how income can be captured and how risks associated with emerging market currencies are managed.

 Recorded April 2024.

 

 

For Professional Clients only and not to be distributed to or relied upon by retail clients.

The principal risk of this service is the loss of capital. Please note that other risks will be present.

Opinions and/or example trades/securities represent our understanding of markets both current and historical and are used to promote Aegon Asset Management's investment management capabilities: they are not investment recommendations, research or advice. Sources used are deemed reliable by Aegon Asset Management at the time of writing. Please note that this marketing is not prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on dealing by Aegon Asset Management or its employees ahead of its publication.

Aegon Asset Management UK plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

AdTrax: 5251239.17. Exp Date: 30 June 2025

Related Topics

More on Investment

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024
Investment

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024

Recognising excellence in fund management

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 21 June 2024 • 5 min read
Stories of the Week: BoE holds rates; Investor confidence dips; SFDR review
Investment

Stories of the Week: BoE holds rates; Investor confidence dips; SFDR review

BoE; Investor confidence; SFDR: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 21 June 2024 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: A maturing real estate market is gaining new investors
Investment

Partner Insight: A maturing real estate market is gaining new investors

There are green shoots in the real estate market as signs institutional investors are increasingly returning to the asset class.

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 20 June 2024 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England holds rates at 5.25% in final pre-General Election decision

20 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Two people arrested in London on suspicion of running illegal cryptoasset exchange

20 June 2024 • 1 min read
03

Trading apps remain under FCA review over gamification concerns

20 June 2024 • 2 min read
04

BoE hold 'made sense' amid General Election-induced 'vow of silence'

20 June 2024 • 2 min read
05

Scottish Mortgage dominates investment trust share buybacks year-to-date

20 June 2024 • 3 min read
06

Value Partners Group's David Townsend: Unlocking the potential of China's A-share market

20 June 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot