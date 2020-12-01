Industry Voice: ESG engagement: what's fuelling future conversations?

Over the past two decades, investor engagement on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues has evolved from a niche practice carried out by mission and faith-based investors, to a mainstream investor activity. As pioneers, we've engaged 5,500 companies across 87 countries during this evolution - and counted over 3,700 instances of positive change as at 31 December 2019. While we are proud of our impact so far, we are well aware that there is still much to do if we want a chance of securing a sustainable future for us all. This decade is critical for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below 2°C.

