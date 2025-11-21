Polar Capital's Gareth Powell: Healthcare's strong vital signs as structural shifts meet policy clarity

'Turnaround' for the sector

Solid fundamentals, cheap stocks, leading innovation, greater utilisation, increased M&A and huge demand. More than being just a defensive sector, healthcare is increasingly a source of structural growth.

