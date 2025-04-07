Friday Briefing: Liberation Day is the moment 'Nero picked up the fiddle'

On his self-determined ‘Liberation Day', Trump held up a poster board of ‘reciprocal' tariffs, which unveiled a global 10% levy, with rates up to 60% for those countries he has deemed the ‘worst offenders'. I put ‘reciprocal' in quotes because these are categorically not that. The logic of a reciprocated tariff would mean that the levies are based on what countries are already charging the US in the form of existing tariffs, plus non-tariff barriers (such as regulation). However, the White House's formula was calculated with the intention to eliminate the US' goods trade deficit...