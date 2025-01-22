Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: The frontrunner in the race to be next $4trn company

Investors now have their sights on the $4trn water mark but which other companies are in contention? Since becoming the founding member of the $3trn club in June 2023, Apple has been joined at the table by Microsoft and Nvidia. Apple still just tops the league, continuing its long streak of breaking valuation records. To put its meteoric climb into context, it became the world's first trillion-dollar company back in 2018 and, subsequently, the first US stock to hit the $2trn mark in 2020, buoyed by a Covid-driven boom for home connectivity and entertainment. Given the seemingly ...