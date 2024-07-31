City Hive's Bev Shah: How to ACT on Consumer Duty and SDR as deadline looms

On 31 July 2024, the UK investment industry will ‘celebrate' one year since Consumer Duty, the Financial Conduct Authority standard to enhance the level of care provided to all consumers, came into play, but also it will mark Consumer Duty rules being rolled out to closed products/services. Talking points for H2: How can the investment sector respond to period of transformation? Further, the date will also mark a further phase of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, with fund providers being able to adopt one of four fund labels in order to improve transparency and client unde...