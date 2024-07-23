Janus Henderson's Sat Duhra: A postcard from China

Lockdowns in 2020 through 2022 brought China's era of rapid growth to a sudden, crashing end. The change has been aggravated by a fraught geopolitical context, which could get worse in a US election year. Value Partners Group's David Townsend: Unlocking the potential of China's A-share market However, the transition had been partly forecast, and the government made some plans to manage its impact. Most notably, the 'Made in China 2025' initiative sought self-sufficiency in future supply chains, like semiconductors. It also attempted to take heat out of the overinflated proper...