Aspectus Group's Brad Starr: The industry's green infatuation is changing

Re-evaluating its stance

clock • 3 min read

For the last half-decade, many investment managers have discovered a significant affinity for the colour green, filling their product marketing, supporting their burgeoning offerings in the sustainable investing space with both metaphorical and literal visions of green.

On the clock However, with the FCA's new anti-greenwashing rules having just come into force, portfolio managers are on the clock to adjust. The new naming and marketing rules for UK-based funds under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) come into effect from 2 December 2024, leaving firms just under half a year to adapt the way they not only construct but market their products to the public. PIMFA calls for a year delay to SDR portfolio management rules The tension that exists between sustainability goals and the fiduciary responsibility to generate strong financial ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on ESG

Aspectus Group's Brad Starr: The industry's green infatuation is changing
ESG

Aspectus Group's Brad Starr: The industry's green infatuation is changing

Re-evaluating its stance

Brad Starr
clock 28 June 2024 • 3 min read
Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2024
ESG

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2024

Ceremony on 19 September

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 26 June 2024 • 7 min read
European ESG fund fees fall further than non-ESG peers over past decade
ESG

European ESG fund fees fall further than non-ESG peers over past decade

Asset-weighted costs of 0.83%

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 24 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot