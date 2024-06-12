CCLA's James Corah: Going beyond the portfolio to address systemic issues

Rethinking engagement

clock • 5 min read

Sustainability risks – such as climate change and public health crises - are typically global in reach and systemic in nature.

They will eventually affect all companies, regardless of what they do or where they are based and crucially, investors cannot stock pick their way around them.  Research from the Financial Conduct Authority and the regulator's introduction of new sustainability labels tells us that consumers want returns but also for their money to do good, and that as investment managers, we need to be clear and transparent about how we deliver this. Future of Investment Festival in pictures So what can we do – as ‘sustainable investors' – if we want to invest in companies that are operating in th...

More on ESG

CCLA's James Corah: Going beyond the portfolio to address systemic issues

Rethinking engagement

James Corah
clock 12 June 2024 • 5 min read
