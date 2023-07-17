A commonly used tactic across the media and social media landscapes, masking the ability to envision a future better than our present by offering a defeatist opinion as a sensible, rational stance seems to be ever more pervasive.

Whether we're talking about societal ills, technological advances or taking the slightest action about the climate crisis, there seems to be a glut of commentators waiting on the sidelines to smugly assert "well, actually…".

Not only is it annoying, it often stymies progress, leaving the commentator with an even more frustrating opportunity years down the line for a "told you so".

One of the most frequent comes in discussion of the green transition, with many often invoking The Industrial Revolution as a reason we couldn't possibly have another industrial revolution.

The critics are right in their assertion that there has likely been no single greater improvement in the standards of living across history than the industrial revolution. However, instead of presenting the unbridled ambition of those responsible for this uplift in humanity as proof we are capable of such drive, they prefer to note that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

They often raise valid issues. Sure, we seem to be on pretty good track for increasing renewable energy production, but what about energy storage? Gotcha!

Well, actually, as our sister publication Business Green reported just yesterday, a new study has shown, despite naysayers, that industries, investors and politicians have been getting on with the job.

In fact, thanks to the near exponential increase in renewable energies and battery capacity, we may well be in line to achieve ambitious global net zero scenarios.

Wind and solar are set to supply over a third of power globally by 2030, leaving fossil fuel demand in "freefall" by the end of the decade. Electric vehicle sales are up tenfold over five years, annual renewable installations have soared to a record 340GW and global clean energy investment is up 15% to $1.6trn.

Not only is the energy produced cleaner, reducing deaths linked to air pollution, but it is also cheaper. Solar is already the cheapest form of electricity in history and is set to halve in price again by 2030.

Considering the impact fossil fuel energy had on the cost of living crisis, those who praise the higher standards of living created by the first industrial revolution should be thrilled at the extra pounds in the pockets of consumers promised by another.

On an investor case, take Ørsted, a former oil and gas company that renamed itself as it shifted its ambitions to renewable energy. Over the past five years, an investment in Ørsted would have offered you a 54.2% share price return. Over the same five years, you'd have lost 13.2% with Shell.

More than this, acting on climate change is overwhelmingly popular as an idea, despite some very loud voices. The Sun's own survey - which the paper reported with the patronising phrase ‘Eco Elites' and suggested the nation doesn't back action on climate change - found that total support for net zero by 2050 was supported by a majority of the nation, both as a whole and when broken down by supporters of each of the major parties.

Overall, 65% of the UK wants net zero by 2050, with 54% of 2019 Conservative voters, 80% of 2019 Labour voters and 82% of 2019 Lib Dem voters supporting the transition.



But it is important to note that such detractors are found across the spectrum of commentators and are just as frustrating whatever cause célèbre they tie themselves to.

Remember all the complaints back in the 2000s that nuclear energy was a dead argument because it would take until the 2020s to come online? And remember all those arguments today, in the 2020s, that nuclear energy is a dead argument because it will take until the 2040s to come online?

Now and forever there have been naysayers; the ambitious simply need to take action.

