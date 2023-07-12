Since ChatGPT launched in September last year, talk of AI has run rampant.

Depending on the point of view, recent AI developments may seem the beginning of the end, like Terminator's hostile Skynet, or the biggest leap in technology since the internet - capable, for example, of discovering breakthrough medicines and helping paraplegics to walk.

Stock Spotlight: $1trn Nvidia 'go-to solution for generative AI'

However, the application of AI is neither new nor typically as dramatic in typical deployment as recent headlines would have you believe. And, from an investment standpoint, artificial intelligence pales in comparison to the informational content of the market's ‘AI' - aggregate intelligence.

AI has been among us for years

ChatGPT is but a recent example of AI. A quarter of a century has passed since that watershed moment in the 1990s when the machine named Deep Blue managed to outduel a grand master in a game of chess.

Another monumental feat of AI followed in the mid-2000s, when IBM researchers created the Watson computer to compete with star contestants on the hit US TV quiz show Jeopardy!, ultimately defeating two of the show's most decorated past champions.

Deep Blue and Watson are both tools that process and organise data to identify patterns and summarise information or make suggestions.

No rush to get AI exposure - you probably have it already

This type of interaction with AI has grown to permeate our everyday lives. Have you noticed your phone offering an unsolicited ETA for your commute when you get in your car?

Does your text app suggest grammar revisions based on the context of your overall message?

Do you dispense orders to, and receive suggestions from, Siri or Alexa? How often do you watch or listen to "recommended for you" music and movies? Congrats - you are an AI user, even if you have never opened a ChatGPT session.

AI may not help pick stocks…

AI has a similarly long history with investing. Active investors have attempted to get an informational edge on markets by using AI processes to retrieve and process data. For example, tools that gauge sentiment from social media or scrape text from company financial reports predate ChatGPT by many years.

While these efforts may have been aimed at selecting stocks that would outperform markets, it is not clear AI tools by themselves are a recipe for consistently generating abnormal returns.

Material information gleaned from running AI processes is very likely a subset of the vast information set known by the market in aggregate and reflected in market prices.

If new information is obtained, by AI or any other means, the process of acting on that information (buying or selling stocks/bonds) incorporates that knowledge into market prices. As more investors employ these tools, any edge from doing so should wane.

Generative AI: How can investors profit?

Another reason to question AI's role in helping market timing is limitations with its predictions. AI's forecasting ability fares well when assessing patterns that are relatively stable.

For example, my phone's navigation app is often successful at "guessing" when I am commuting to work because I come to the office on the same days each week. Autonomous car navigation programs know to slow down at the sight of a stop sign, because these visual cues are universal and evergreen.

AI is far less likely to successfully predict changes within complex systems that are as dynamic as stock and bond markets. AI trying to predict market prices is like self-piloting cars trying to read stop signs with words, shapes, and colors that differ from one day to the next.

The continuous emergence of new information that is material to market prices is antithetical to static patterns fostering predictability.

…but it may enhance a fund manager's process

AI can make businesses more efficient if used as a tool for what Nobel laureate and professor Robert C Merton describes as ‘assisted implementation': interrogating data, servicing clients, or making processes more efficient.

But like any tool, you have to know how to use it. For example, if AI makes interrogating data much easier, then the chances of finding results from data dredging increase.

Firms with massive datasets on their customers' activities may find AI helpful for identifying what customers are more likely to buy next and advertising that in a smart way.

Over time, the best chess players realised chess computers were a powerful supplement to strategy and pattern recognition. Similarly, as has been true for decades, the best path forward for investment management is likely an amalgam of humans and technology such as AI.

Wes Crill is senior investment director and vice-president at Dimensional Fund Advisors