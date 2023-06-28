Uncertainty around the economic outlook: Will it be a hard, soft or no landing at all?

Since the end of last year, all three have witnessed varying degrees of economic improvement, although this relatively improved global economic backdrop comes with a potential downside: even-stickier inflation.

While China's inflation is still contained for now, the inflation picture in the US and Europe still looks challenging.

In the US, annual core inflation (excluding energy and food prices) has shown to be slow to fall meaningfully, only just reaching 4% in May.

Europe meanwhile was only recently grappling with the fear that the underlying core inflation peak might not yet have passed, with core eurozone annual inflation at 6.1%. For the UK, the latest inflation data exceeded market expectations, with an annual core inflation rate of 8.6%.

The inflation-financial stability trade-off

Further complicating the picture for policymakers and markets was the failure of three regional banks in the US in March (followed by a fourth at the start of May), as well as the downfall and subsequent rescue of a systemically more important bank in Switzerland, Credit Suisse.

Central banks found themselves in the unenviable position of trying to separate battling inflation from the need to promote financial stability, while mindful of the risks that raising interest rates to curb inflation might carry unintended consequences.

The global economic growth outlook continues to be a topic of intense debate among economists and policymakers worldwide.

The potential scenarios of a hard landing, soft landing, or no landing at all for the global economy have significant implications not only for fiscal and monetary policies but also for various risk assets. Positioning for any of these potential scenarios is front of mind for all investors.

But what do we mean when we talk about a hard, soft or no landing in the global economy?

A hard landing is characterised by a sudden and severe economic slowdown, leading to a substantial contraction in economic activity, often accompanied by a sharp increase in unemployment and a collapse in consumer spending.

In contrast, a soft landing sees the global economy experience a more gradual slowdown, resulting in a slower rate of growth but avoiding recession with only a moderate rise in unemployment. Finally, a no-landing outcome implies the global economy can continue to grow at a steady pace with no meaningful slowdown in economic activity.

Monetary and fiscal policies play a crucial role in shaping the economic outlook.

Many central banks globally have ratcheted up interest rates over the past year or so, with the current hiking cycle one of the fastest in decades.

Understanding why these higher rates are not having more of an impact is a good question.

It is likely due to the huge fiscal transfers from governments to households and businesses since 2020, boosting pandemic savings rates and balance sheets, which has so-far shielded many parts of the global economy.

The role of central banks

A significant proportion of post-pandemic inflation has been driven by supply-side factors in the economy, with too little supply being overwhelmed by a post Covid-lockdown demand pick-up.

That imbalance has improved markedly in recent months, such that the Fed recently observed that global supply chain conditions are now back to normal.

Instead, what has worried policymakers and markets is that we might be in a kind of global inflation ‘relay race'.

While goods prices are now falling, the inflation ‘baton' might instead have been handed across to other parts of the world's economy, including into services and housing costs which are stickier - although the latest data suggests price pressures here will also fall back, no one knows how quickly or how far they will correct.

While the Bank of Canada in March became the first major central bank to pause rate hikes to give it time for higher rates to filter into its economy, others have continued to hike.

All in all, it leaves central banks having to navigate the delicate balance between doing too little and doing too much, but now with financial stability concerns arguably added into the monetary equation.

Impact of macro divers on our asset allocation strategy

Although the economic and market outlook has seen some relative improvement in recent months, there is still a fair degree of uncertainty around the path for both ahead.

Against this backdrop, we have a constructive outlook across our asset allocation settings, with a preference for equities over bonds.

In equities, we have retained a global equity investment style barbell balance between value and growth, mindful that determining persistent leadership of either is not yet clear. For bonds we recognise that with higher interest rates, ‘income' is back in fixed income.

Between equities and bonds, our allocations to alternative asset classes, such as convertibles but also more uncorrelated assets, help us to provide both balance and diversification to our overall expected returns.

Matthew Cady is investment strategist at Brooks Macdonald