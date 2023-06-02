Generative AI: How can investors profit?

Bill Gates has described generative AI as the "most important advance in technology since the graphical user interface" (which led to the Windows and Mac OS operating systems).

Rather more ominously, Vladimir Putin has said "whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world".

Taking some chips off the table: What is behind Berkshire Hathaway's TSMC U-turn?

In a recent interview, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, admitted that the technology could evolve one of two ways.

In one, the technology will better all aspects of all our lives, regardless of the jobs it will displace; in the other, it is abused to concentrate all power in the hands of the very few, causing mass unemployment, mass ignorance and mass poverty.

To ensure it is the former there is still a lot of hard work, investment and regulation required.

Since its unveiling in February, investors have been scrambling to understand ChatGPT's (and generative AI's) technology, its potential uses, how it will be monetised and whom the winners and losers might be.

Companies around the world have been talking up their AI capabilities, with most claims falling short of reality in embarrassing demos. Clearly, uncertainty abounds given the level of disruption the technology will likely cause. However, there is broad agreement on the following:

Microsoft and Alphabet appear to have the most advanced generative AI capabilities including versus Chinese companies (which in general appear further behind in their capabilities than expected).

The scope and potential uses go well beyond internet search. "An intelligent personal assistant for every aspect of our lives" is the most common expectation of how the technology will develop. Its adoption into enterprise planning is also expected to be widespread.

Material investment in computing power is still required and will likely be led by the big three cloud infrastructure providers: Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet.

Increased investment and innovation in cyber security will be essential.

The investment and spend on the development of generative AI will be competitive and aggressive.

Very large new investment will be required in IT infrastructure over the next five years into an enormous total addressable market opportunity worldwide'.

Today, we can identify the companies most likely to benefit from this potentially huge spend.

First, generative AI will lead to an increase in demand for the most advanced computer chips.

ASML (the only maker of essential lithography equipment needed to make advanced chips) and Cadence Design Systems (one of two leading advanced chip design software makers) are both well positioned to benefit from this strong demand over the coming decade.

Many of these semiconductors will end up in graphics processing units and tensor processing units, which are widely used in data centre infrastructure that provides the computing power supporting generative AI.

ChatGPT heralds a new era for artificial intelligence but the same rules apply

Nvidia is the world's leading maker of GPUs and it has already seen a material boost to its share price.

But rivals AMD and Intel are also set to prosper, while Alphabet has developed its own GPUs against Nvidia, dedicated to its super datacentres.

It is worth noting that Alphabet, a long-time AI innovator with leading quantum computer technology, is advancing well in lowering the error rates that affect AI systems, having recently reached ‘break-even point'.

Second, hardware will be needed to deliver the information provided by the AI to consumers.

Here, Apple, Samsung and, indirectly, Alphabet, are currently well positioned. Meta may also capture share via its Quest headset device.

This should also benefit ASML and Cadence as the new hardware will rely on advanced chips.

Third, cyber-security will be crucial, with the risk that AI-generated code could potentially enable anyone to launch an attack from anywhere.

This is a competitive and fast moving space. We expect that cyber protection will increasingly be embedded within public cloud platforms, thus putting the onus on AWS, Azure and Alphabet to invest.

This should, however, help them to maintain their growth rates and profit margins versus current expectations.

Fourth, enterprises around the world will inevitably lack sufficient in-house expertise to design, implement and maintain their AI requirements.

They will need to rely on consulting companies such as Accenture to guide them at all stages. Accenture is already billing clients for such services.

Finally, some wider thoughts.

Misrepresentations and distorted truth through AI are significant concerns in this industry.

Those franchises that have over time proven themselves as responsible citizens are going to have a large strategic competitive edge going forward.

In managing the risk issues of potential overconcentration of power through AI, it is clear that proper and co-ordinated regulation will be absolutely critical.

This is not in place yet, and it is not clear that China is an overly keen party to such efforts.

Not all aspects of generative AI will be profitable for the vendors. Consequently diversified businesses that are already profitable and cash generative have a material advantage in cross-subsidising the unprofitable units.

This favours the current technological leaders. As a result, investors do not, right now, necessarily have to consider new contenders for their portfolio.

Gerrit Smit is manager of the Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity fund