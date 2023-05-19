Carbon offsets - What role do they have to play in the race to reach net zero?

In 2019, it is estimated that only 16% of the global economy was covered by net zero targets, which increased to cover 68% by 2021.

However, not all net-zero pledges are created equal, and we have a role to play as investors in scrutinising the viability of the targets our investee companies set to ensure they are playing their part in combatting climate change. While there is no single definition of net zero and no single framework for measurement, the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) published the following definition for corporate net zero amongst its guidance:

Reducing scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions to zero or to a residual level that is consistent with reaching net zero emissions at the global or sector level in eligible 1.5°C-aligned pathways

Neutralising any residual emissions at the net-zero target year and any greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere thereafter

The first point within the definition, while not without its challenges, is a clearer ambition for many companies and will have the greatest near-term impact on emissions.

Many companies we speak with have been able to make initial assessments of their carbon footprints and used these to set interim targets which will see a substantial reduction in emissions over the short term.

Typically, this involves addressing some ‘easier wins', such as switching energy suppliers for renewable providers, installing energy saving measures or finding alternative uses for waste products. The further into the process companies get, the more challenging it will become to find incremental reductions, but it is important to highlight to businesses that the focus should be absolute level of reduction achievable first and foremost with the ‘net' of net zero being a solution only for residual emissions.

As the emphasis rightly falls on greenhouse gas emission reductions, what role do carbon offsets play in this ambition of a net-zero future?

We believe that, when used appropriately after avoiding or reducing the vast majority of emissions, carbon offset schemes will be an essential contributor to the achievement of net zero globally; however, we would also advocate for clear guidelines about which offset schemes would qualify and external verification of company net-zero claims.

A set of standards for net-zero-aligned carbon offsets have been developed by the University of Oxford's Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment which focus on the following key areas:

Verifiable and accountable

Focus on offsets involving carbon removal rather than reduction

Long-term agreements and a shift to long-lived storage

Afforestation is one form of carbon offsetting that is more established than many newer technologies in carbon capture and storage currently being developed. Nature-based solutions can consist of activities such as tree-planting, developing wetland areas or mangroves, or utilising regenerative agriculture practices.

And while many companies are keen to let investors and the general public know that they are investing in such schemes to offset their carbon footprint, it is important to note that these types of offsetting mechanisms are not without their own problems.

Poorly planned nature-based ‘offsets' that do not fully consider their impact may have limited or even negative effects on climate change mitigation in addition to causing adverse impacts on biodiversity. For example, a research project conducted in Scotland found that planting native trees in peatland or natural grasslands had no net gain in ecosystem carbon stocks in 12-39 years after afforestation.

Societal impacts must also be considered, such as ensuring that populations are not priced out of their local areas due to the increased demand for land for forestry projects.

There are projects underway to develop offsets which encompass a more holistic approach to impact. One such project is the Payments for Ecosystem Services (PES) scheme. Ecosystem services refer to the diverse benefits we derive from the natural environment, such as: "The supply of food, water and timber (provisioning services); the regulation of air quality, climate and flood risk (regulating services); opportunities for recreation, tourism and education (cultural services); and essential underlying functions such as soil formation and nutrient cycling (supporting services)."

These benefits are not developed independently of each other given the complexities involved and so it is imperative to measure the trade-offs to ensure a net benefit in aggregate.

As we engage further with our companies and encourage them to set ambitious goals and emissions targets, it is important that we are also scrutinising those that have already done so to ensure that the effects of their actions have been fully considered and are future-proofed as far as possible.

Amelia Overd is associate at Castlefield and co-manager of the Castlefield Sustainable Portfolio Growth and Portfolio Income funds