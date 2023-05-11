Consumer Duty strengthening the 'G'

Perhaps we should welcome the impending deadline for enactment of the new Consumer Duty regulations, which the FCA aims to introduce a ‘paradigm shift' in its expectations, by positioning the consumer at the centre when investment firms create, market or sell advice on new investment products.

As the official Consumer Duty champion for The Big Exchange I often find myself coming back to the question: ‘Are we not already doing this?'

Throughout my career as a fund's investor, my core belief was that I was here to safeguard Mrs Miggins' money. To ensure this, I looked for the same values in the asset managers I invested with.

Did they care about Mrs Miggins more than AUM growth from my investment? That assessment was qualitative, and no data provider could give me that insight.

I had to assess if the culture and behaviours signalled those values.

I do believe the majority of people who work in the investment management industry also believe this is their role, whether it is within an asset manager or at the coal face with the consumer at a wealth manager.

So, in theory, firms should not struggle to respond on how they are living up to these new regulations.

They may not be doing it well but this is a time for them to reflect on how they could do it better.

An early FCA review has shown a mixed bag, with some firms vague on their intentions, timelines, and actions.

It may be the exercise of articulating what they are doing will help to more easily identify gaps or areas where improvement is needed to ensure Mrs Miggins and the rest of the market gets the treatment they are entitled to.

While some firms are lacking details, others might be lacking substance and somewhat surprised to learn that good governance goes well beyond having up to date company articles of association and audited accounts.

It goes to the heart of who your organisation is and every action you take. It is about how you feel about Mrs Miggins regardless of whether she is your direct customer - for one because as an industry that is our purpose and who we serve, and more prosaically because the duty encompasses any investment firms that will affect retails clients via the Consumer Principle, not just those directly servicing them.

So how can companies reconcile the concept of consumer duty while their fiduciary responsibility is to their shareholder?

At The Big Exchange, as well as our culture and actions, we signalled this in concrete to our investor by updating our Articles of Association to make all stakeholders equal.

The consumer is already at the heart of what we do, so changing our articles meant there could be no doubt to others when it is written in black and white.

Although this was not an easy logistical task, it presented fewer hurdles than for exchange-listed firms with tens of thousands of shareholders that would need to vote it in. But this is not the only way firms can publicly highlight customers' importance at the centre.

Consumer Duty is an opportunity to bring more transparency to what firms are doing, but it leaves that disclosure very open to interpretation.

To be most effective, Consumer Duty reporting should be married with a structured set of reporting that conveys that a firm's actions are embedded and long-term.

But there are other forms of reporting that can help these companies signal intent and behaviour: transparently reporting behaviour through frameworks such as ACT or the FRC.

Bev Shah is the founder and chief executive of City Hive