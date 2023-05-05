In case anyone hasn't yet clocked off for the long weekend

Termed the ‘Early May Bank Holiday', this weekend's has been shifted out of its typical place in the calendar thanks to some big news next week, which will inevitably have the eyes of the world upon it.

Place your bets

I speak, of course, of the return of Monetary Policy Committee week(ish), as central banks scattered around the world convene to decide the direction of travel for their interest rates and general messaging.

The Bank of Japan took the early kick off, with new governor Kazuo Ueda this morning unveiling a comprehensive review of the bank's policy and scrubbing a mainstay of its forward guidance of late.

No longer does the bank expect "short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels", marking the first hawkish (or perhaps just not so dovish) shift from the last major central bank to do so.

Midweek, two of the largest players join the fray, with Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde set to make statements from the Fed and ECB, respectively.

While markets are factoring in hikes from both, there is divergence in both speed and future course beyond May's moves.

Burgers and bitcoin

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, we're probably in store for another 25bps hike from the US central bank, with an 87.7% probability of such an event. Nobody's bidding higher, according to the tool, with the remaining 12.3% predicting a static day.

From there, the Bank of America wagers Powell is finished with hiking and will pause come the June meeting, while DWS anticipates at least one further hike beyond next week.

When will it start cutting? Please, it's about the journey, not the destination.

Turn to the ECB, however, and we have a different story.

There doesn't seem to be much threat of a pause, particularly given executive board member Isabel Schnabel's interview with Politico, in which she highlighted the potential of 50 basis points.

That comes in line with Bank of America's Ruben Segura-Cayuela, who argued, absent any "bad surprises on lending", that chunky move was the most likely.

However, dependent on ECB forecasts and eurozone inflation data, Lagarde may well join her US counterpart in 25bps come Thursday.

I know, I know…

‘Where's Andrew?' I hear you cry!

Well, Mr Bailey will have the benefit of an extra week's data and sentiment before announcing the decision made by him and his eight MPC compatriots, with the UK's interest rate not set to shift (or not) until 11 May.

Fear not, the UK has been far from quiet, particularly if we shift our view ever so slightly to companies.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Select Committee met to try and understand what's going on with UK stock market listings at the moment.

The answer came back as, essentially, it's our own fault. You can find more detail here.

Don't say I didn't warn you.

Just a day later and the Competition and Markets Authority flexed its muscles, blocking Microsoft's $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard more than a year after the deal first hit the wires.

Citing the potential to stifle competition and reduce innovation and choice for "years to come", the CMA has put a temporary end to the sale, although we'll see what comes of the appeal.

While Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith was a little more diplomatic in his statement, noting the firm's disappointment over the rejection of a "pragmatic path", a spokesperson for Activision Blizzard was… less so.

"The report's conclusions are a disservice to UK citizens, who face increasingly dire economic prospects. We will reassess our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators large and small will take note that - despite all its rhetoric - the UK is clearly closed for business."

Ouch.

WWPOGD?

Clearly not listening was Deutsche Bank, which this morning revealed a deal to buy Numis at a 72% premium to the stock's 27 April closing price.

The £410m deal has been seen as a much-needed vote of confidence in the UK, while Numis shares soared on the news, up 67% since market open.

With the long weekend much nearer the horizon than when I began this briefing, it might be best to simply wish you all a lovely three days away from work - if anyone is even still working right now to read such wishes.

NB. I am aware the bank holiday has not been shifted in honour of MPCs, but I am considering a campaign to enact such a policy.

This article was first published on 27 April as part of the Friday Briefing series, which is available exclusively to IW members each week. Sign up here to receive the Friday Briefing to your inbox each.