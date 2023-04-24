Consumer Duty: Preparing for the next stages of implementation

The next set of deadlines: what is required and by who?

By 30 April, manufacturers must complete their products and services reviews to meet the four outcome rules for their existing open products and services and share this key information with distributors to meet their obligations under the Duty and identify required changes.

Then, from 30 April, firms will be running against the clock to meet the implementation deadline for new and existing products or services that are open to sale or renewal, which falls just three months later on 31 July.

However, with no flexibility on the deadline, it is important that firms avoid falling into the ‘overly simplistic and optimistic' category that the FCA identified when reviewing corporate plans earlier this year.

To do so, there must be a high degree of collaboration along the distribution chain, with firms working symbiotically to deliver on the required standard of consumer outcomes when 31 July rolls around.

The importance of knowledge sharing at this stage of the process

In the context of Consumer Duty, the idea of collaboration comes in the form of knowledge sharing.

The FCA itself outlined just a few weeks ago the importance of firms ‘pulling in the same direction' and this could not be more true than at this stage of the process, with manufacturers and distributors working together to deliver on the shared goal of delivering good consumer outcomes.

However, it is important to remember that the onus currently sits with manufacturers who must recognise that, at this moment in time, successful implementation relies on the information they share with distributors in the supply chain. In other words, you are only as good as your data!

The challenges and opportunities between now and 31 July

At this stage of the process firms may be viewing the road to implementation as a challenge. However, effective project management underpinned by a well thought-out Consumer Duty framework (at a corporate level) can not only result in a smoother implementation process but also create the opportunity to build certain competitive advantages, including:

Data collection: The aforementioned knowledge-sharing process is underpinned by data collection and analysis undertaken by manufacturers. Instead of approaching this task with the sole purpose of providing the necessary management information to tick a box in the compliance process, firms can get smart about the ways in which they leverage this data on everything from their suite of products to the customer experience.

The aforementioned knowledge-sharing process is underpinned by data collection and analysis undertaken by manufacturers. Instead of approaching this task with the sole purpose of providing the necessary management information to tick a box in the compliance process, firms can get smart about the ways in which they leverage this data on everything from their suite of products to the customer experience. Positive cultural change: The act of embedding Consumer Duty into business as usual will not only be critical to the compliance process but also a necessary component in driving cultural change. At this stage of implementation, permanent resources should be in place to integrate Consumer Duty requirements into business functions, including a designated Consumer Champion as well as training courses to upskill staff and essentially get buy-in from employees.

The act of embedding Consumer Duty into business as usual will not only be critical to the compliance process but also a necessary component in driving cultural change. At this stage of implementation, permanent resources should be in place to integrate Consumer Duty requirements into business functions, including a designated Consumer Champion as well as training courses to upskill staff and essentially get buy-in from employees. Adapt and innovate: Consumer Duty is an early example of the FCA moving away from rule-based processes to align regulatory change with its efforts to create an outcomes-based approach [to regulation]. This should be viewed as a positive for firms, providing greater flexibility to adapt and innovate going forward with the FCA's outcomes-based approach looking to work hand-in-hand with financial services innovations to digitalise (and thus improve) the customer experience.

How firms have fared so far

The FCA's Consumer Duty represents a paradigm shift in its expectations of firms and, from what we have seen, businesses have taken this on board. However, it is important that firms remind themselves of expectations beyond 31 July, particularly when it concerns the relationship between Consumer Duty and the Senior Management and Certification Regime (SMCR).

The FCA will require Consumer Duty and SMCR to work simultaneously to ensure the Duty's requirements are met on an ongoing basis, driven from the top-down by senior management based on the fact that SMCR builds in accountability and a responsibility to improve internal standards for the sake of customers.

Undoubtedly there is a lot to think about, but, as previously outlined, this should be a collaborative process with firms able to rely on their distribution chain to deliver the necessary information at the right time.

Of course, this will come down to organisation and communication, but the firms that have put in the ground work to create a clear and executable plan will find end-to-end project management a lighter lift.

Linda Gibson is director, head of regulatory change at BNY Mellon Pershing