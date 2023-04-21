Earth Day 2023: Closing the gap between climate adaptation and mitigation

And while climate mitigation and climate adaptation are two different objectives, considering one without the other would be short-sighted and could ultimately lead to worsened climate impacts.

Take air conditioning for example, it can help humans adapt to extreme heat, yet it can also detract from climate change mitigation efforts because of its high electricity consumption and emission of fluorocarbons.

Mitigation and adaptation are two sides of the same coin: you cannot really have one without considering the other.

Unpicking current perceptions

There are also a couple of ingrained perceptions about climate adaptation which need unpicking.

Like, for example, the perception that adaptation-related projects are the preserve of governments rather than investors; or that these projects are inaccessible to investors; or that they do not offer good sources of potential return.

Another widely held perception is that adaptation is only applicable to faraway developing countries and small island states.

This is clearly not the case, when you think of all the droughts, heatwaves, and flash floods that have occurred in more developed parts of the world over the last two years.

Cities and sectors in all regions of the world are facing climate risks, and failure to address these could come at a significant economic cost. In fact, failing to adapt can destroy the economic value of existing assets owned by any investor.

The current adaptation financing gap also speaks to insufficient attention.

Despite calls from the United Nations for climate finance to be equally split between mitigation and adaptation, data from the Climate Policy Initiative highlights that the current split is 90:10 in favour of mitigation.

Risks and opportunities

Investors can think about climate adaptation across three dimensions: cities, nature, and human health and wellbeing.

These are all areas which are at significant risk from climate change but essential to economic growth.

To put things in perspective, without adaptation, the annual cost of drought in major cities could reach $111bn per year by 2050 and 58% of infectious diseases could be worsened by climate change.

These are just some of the many risks society will need to contend with.

These risks are mirrored by opportunities related to adaptation.

Adaptation can help to avoid economic losses: one day's early warning of disaster through an early warning system could, for example, reduce damages by up to 30%.

Or it can produce tangible economic benefits; it is estimated that up to 500,000 additional jobs could be created in Europe by adapting infrastructure to climate change.

The Global Commission on Adaptation found that adaptation actions have an average benefit-cost ratio of 4:1.

In other words, they can create four times as much in economic benefit as they initially cost.

The triple dividend of adaptation

Then there is the triple dividend of adaptation.

This is where climate adaptation not only avoids economic losses and unlocks economic opportunities but can also have social and environmental co-benefits which support climate-resilient development.

While harder to quantify, these co-benefits are a core part of what makes effective adaptation so valuable.

Mangrove forests, for example, provide more than $80bn per year in avoided losses from coastal flooding and protect 18 million people.

They also contribute almost as much ($40-50bn per year) in non-market benefits associated with fisheries, forestry, and recreation.

Combined, the benefits from mangrove preservation and restoration are up to 10 times the costs. This does not even include the decarbonisation benefits arising from the carbon that mangroves can sequester.

Aligning investment capital

The first step for all investors to take is to be aware of their portfolio's exposure to physical climate risks and the adaptation needs of their existing investments.

But for those investors looking to go one step further, we also see opportunities to proactively align investment capital to the adaptation theme.

There are certain barriers which can make adaptation more difficult for investors to access owing to, for example, a lack of data and limited investor understanding around physical risk and vulnerability. But investors should not be discouraged.

Whether it is precision farming to enhance crop yields under stressed climate conditions, river barges designed to cope with shallower waters or retrofitting a country's core infrastructure to make it more resilient to extreme weather, investors can access adaptation solutions in a variety of ways which span sectors, asset classes and financial instruments.

There is a clear need for more capital to flow to this area.

The World Bank estimates that $11-20bn will be needed annually by 2050 to adapt infrastructure alone to climate change.

And we cannot rely on governments alone. Irrespective of the challenges, the private sector has an important role to play.

Jennifer Wu is global head of sustainable investing at JP Morgan Asset Management