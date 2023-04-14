Investing in climate action where it matters most

Asia is home to more than half of the world's population, and over half of its greenhouse gas emissions. Yet the average Indian has an emissions footprint a quarter of that of the average German. This may be surprising but is because far fewer goods or services are consumed in India.

Raising standards of living in countries where poverty remains prevalent and access to basic services is incomplete, comes with rapidly rising energy demand.

That is why it is important to deploy investment in regions where capital has the biggest potential for impact. A dollar invested in emerging Asia can be much more impactful than that same dollar invested in Europe.

As we look back on 2022, we all acknowledge that it was a challenging year for the global efforts to curb climate change. Geopolitical shocks such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered a focus on energy security at all costs.

Yet despite commodity price volatility, and global macroeconomic challenges, there has been substantial momentum around climate action through investment in clean energy in emerging Asia.

Countries such as India and the Philippines have affirmed new commitments to scale up the share of non-fossil fuels in their energy mix.

Indonesia and Vietnam have committed to accelerating efforts to phase out of fossil fuels and into clean energy, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions under new Just Energy Transition partnerships with richer countries.

There are unequivocal benefits to investing in a low-carbon transition in emerging economies, that allows renewable energy to take the place of fossil fuel powered electricity that would otherwise be built or continue to operate.

These investments can foster new industries, new jobs, and new opportunities where they are vital, and at much lower cost than one might incur in developed countries.

Despite the obvious need, and potential for impact in emerging economies, however, the vast majority of private finance continues to target markets in developed countries.

Yet a vibrant renewable energy sector is establishing itself in emerging Asia, with the capacity to build a huge amount of diversified renewable energy.

Investing in this sector requires hands on local partnerships and planning, to navigate diverse market dynamics, operating contexts, and cultures. Small and mid-size companies in these countries often have the necessary acumen and aptitude.

They are nimble, eager to embrace new technology, and clearly incentivised to manage costs smartly, creating huge upside opportunities for return.

There is also an essential need (and opportunity) to make sure that environmental, social and governance risks are recognised and managed as this industry grows, recognising that there is plenty of room for adverse impact even as we grow sustainable businesses.

A recent IMF study, however, highlighted that large investors generally screen out companies with a market-capitalisation under $200m.

New vehicles are needed to help take on this challenge and there are success stories emerging. SolarArise for instance is a 434MW Indian solar platform that holds six operating plants, which will begin construction of a new utility scale plant in central India.

It has successfully attracted a range of international finance, including vehicles listed on the London Stock Exchange.

There are huge upsides to investing in operational assets, and maximising their impact through effective and active management. There are also unique opportunities to add value by taking on construction risk smartly.

Through support for construction, design can be optimised, efficiency enhanced, and rapidly evolving new technologies and management techniques can be incorporated, so that new assets are built for the future.

Crucially, building primary assets can have greater impact not just environmentally but also socially with the employment it creates.

It is ultimately this mix of measures that is key to building the pipeline of investments in clean energy that a growing range of private investors that want to support climate action are seeking.

An energy transition is beginning in Asia, but it is not happening fast enough.

We need to find effective ways to channel capital to the places and companies that need it most, at the necessary pace, if we are to win the battle against climate change.

Smita Nakhooda is head of impact and ESG for ThomasLloyd Group