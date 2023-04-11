I know, I know…

This article was first published on 6 April as part of the Friday Briefing series, which is available exclusively to IW members each week. Sign up here to receive the Friday Briefing to your inbox each week.

As we drag ourselves into Easter and also Q2, many have taken the opportunity to reflect on yet another unprecedented series of events, and try to tee up the next few months.



For investors seeking certainty, the Bank of England refused to play ball, as two members of the Monetary Policy Committee decided it would be fun to give opposite opinions on the same day.



Chief economist Huw Pill spoke of the need to "see the job through", referring to ever stickier inflation in the UK, arguing that "on balance the onus remains on ensuring enough monetary tightening is delivered".



(Remember when it was supposed to be transitory?)

WWPOGD?



By contrast, external MPC member Silvana Tenreyro, whose tenure comes to an end this summer, argued the bank rate would require an "earlier and faster reversal" than has been posited in order to "avoid a significant inflation undershoot".



Clear as mud.



Speaking of uncertainty, Home REIT is back in the picture following its stock exchange announcement revealing six bidders to take on the investment adviser role, £30m of debt repaid and an initial draft of the investigation findings. The embattled trust also revealed it was considering selling "a limited number" of properties in the near-term to "stabilise" the business.



"Remarkable in its ambiguity," to borrow Harcus Parker partner Jennifer Morrissey's words, the announcement has raised concerns of a potential fire sale of assets, which in turn has made some nervous about the vulnerable tenants in the trust's properties.



As ever, Valeria Martinez has produced an excellent story giving a rundown of where this announcement leaves us.



Looking further into the future, the FCA laid out its business plan for the coming 12 months, highlighting four key areas it will focus on, including the phrase on everybody's lips - Consumer Duty.



As part of the plan, it has committed £5.3m in new funding to ensure the new regulation is "embedded effectively".

What on earth is going on in Scottish Mortgage‽



Simultaneously, the regulator bolstered its commitment to ESG, pledging to publish its finalised Sustainable Disclosure Requirements by this time next year.



Further still into the future, the FCA has extended the use of synthetic US LIBOR, with the one-, three- and six-month settings continuing into September 2024, unless the regulator extends them once again.



Casting an eye (or two) backwards, Eve Maddock-Jones and Katrina Lloyd have the quantitative and qualitative rundown of past three months.



On a personal note, I was honoured to take on the permanent role of editor here at Investment Week.



Since joining the publication 24 hours before the ill-fated (former) Woodford Equity Income fund collapsed, it's been a trial by fire that… well, to be honest, it's never really let up.



Covid, the fastest stock market crash and recovery in history, Russia/Ukraine, record inflation, a couple of banking hiccups, open-ended property suspensions and still Woodford, to name just a few. It's been intense.



Throughout it all, IW has been a wonderfully supportive environment that empowers people to succeed. In my journey to date, I am lucky to have called so many exceptional journalists my colleagues.



Our now former editor Lauren Mason is certainly on that list, and we all wish her the very best.



For 28 years, Investment Week has championed investors. This, I can assure you, will never change.