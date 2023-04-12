Has passive bond investing been a smart choice?

Bad year for risk assets

clock • 4 min read
Dewi John, head of research for UK and Ireland at Refinitiv Lipper.
Image:

Dewi John, head of research for UK and Ireland at Refinitiv Lipper.

Fixed income investors have been placing their faith in passive funds for some time, with tracker funds pulling in significant money while their active equivalents are in the red.

UK asset class flows 2022 (£bn)

null
Source: Refinitiv Lipper

This is well illustrated by UK net fund flows over 2022. The most obvious thing from even a cursory glance at the above graph is that, while it was a bad year for risk assets, passive bond funds have fared rather better. While their active equivalents suffered redemptions of more than £20bn, passive mutual bond funds took £11.6bn, and bond ETFs netted £6.2bn.

Cheap and liquid

There are a few likely reasons for this. One, of course, is cost: passives are much cheaper. Within the Lipper Fund Classifications on table 1 (of which more later), passive funds are on average between 19% and 30% cheaper than active ones, depending on the sector.

Another is liquidity, especially with regard to ETFs: in an uncertain market, you can get in and out easier.

Equity funds struggle in February with nearly £700m outflows

While there were concerns of a mismatch between the liquidity of ETFs as a vehicle and the illiquidity of some of the bonds within them, this seems to have been allayed by their performance in the Covid-19 market meltdown of spring 2020.

Plus, what have been selling are mainly passive bond funds tracking very liquid indices of blue chips and developed market sovereign debt.

Lastly, passive bond funds are transparent: it is easier to model how, say, an investment grade indexed fund will behave, than an actively managed IG fund. In this febrile market, no one is looking for surprises.

Dear prudence

Has this been a prudent move? After all, the active defence is that passive fixed income investing is a mugs' game: you are, by definition, lending to the most debt-laden entities, whereas the active manager can select issuers with the most attractive fundamentals, giving the bloated leviathans a wide berth.

Which makes intuitive sense. So we thought we would take a look at who is right: fixed income investors or active managers.

Table 1: Bond classification returns, duration and cost (%)

null
Source: Refinitiv Lipper

We analysed five Lipper Global Classifications in the fixed income space, selecting ones that had a significant number of passive and active funds for meaningful comparison. We compared average returns over one, three and five years to the end of 2022, and for January to February of this year.

We also checked whether there was a systematic difference between passive and active products in this regard that was driving performance. One bond characteristic to impact on returns - particularly over the past year - is duration, a bond's sensitivity to interest rate changes.

High-duration vehicles had a wrecking ball go through their returns last year - surprisingly, inflation-linked gilt funds in particular did anything but protect their investors from rising inflation.

Thematic ETF inflows move beyond clean energy in quest for green transition

Active managers can change the duration of their funds, and many did over the course of the year, with averages decreasing.

But what is interesting is that their passive peers did as well: indeed, the largest decrease in duration to February 2023 is for Bond GBP Government passive funds, which went from 12.5% to 9.2%, while its active equivalent went from 11.2% to 9.6%.

From our sample, it appears that the investors may be on to something. On table 1, periods over which passive beats active are indicated in red. Half are in red. When a performance difference is more than one percentage point in either direction, it is indicated by bold. There is not much bold on the table. In other words, on average, passive investors are getting broadly similar results to active.

Benchmark comparison

One perhaps surprising thing is that returns are more tightly bunched with active funds as opposed to passive within two classifications. For example, 2022 actively managed fund returns run from 0.9% to -7.6%, while their passive peers go from 14% to -16.5%. In Bond USD Government, those figures are 1.2% to -9.5% and 14.8% to -27.6% respectively.

That is not the general rule, however, and there is a wide dispersal of returns in most classifications, whether active or passive. In the latter case, this is due to the plethora of fixed income indices the funds are tethered to, even within the same classification.

Table 2: Single benchmark comparison (%)

null
Source: Refinitv Lipper

So, to ensure we were comparing apples with apples, we also ran a comparison by benchmark, selecting one that had a decent number of  active and passive funds: in this instance, the FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks GBP index, used by many funds in the Bond GBP Government classification.

Passive beats active in all but year to date - albeit by a smidgin (table 2). And it does so at 30% of the cost.

None of this means that these performance patterns will continue: the dire warnings of active managers may come to pass, and they will get to utter the four most beautiful words in the English language. But, based on Lipper's analysis, investors are behaving rationally.

Dewi John is head of research for UK and Ireland at Refinitiv Lipper

Related Topics

More on Bonds

Jill Shaw is Senior Investment Specialist at Aegon Asset Management
Bonds

Event Voice: The right climate for short-dated bonds

Jill Shaw, Aegon Asset Management
clock 04 April 2023 • 4 min read
The Natixis IM Thought Leadership Summit in Paris brought together several of the affiliates, including Loomis Sayles, DNCA Finance and Ostrum Asset Management.
Bonds

'Year of the bond' will be bumpier than expected

Stickier than anticipated inflation

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 04 April 2023 • 3 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Aegon Asset Management at Fixed Income Market Focus
Bonds

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Aegon Asset Management at Fixed Income Market Focus

High Yield: Uncovering Opportunities Amid Uncertainty

Mark Benbow, Aegon Asset Management
clock 03 April 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Thematic ETF inflows move beyond clean energy in quest for green transition

12 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Equity funds struggle in February with nearly £700m outflows

12 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

State Street Global Advisors shutters two ETFs due to insufficient NAV

12 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Chancellor appoints external member of BoE Monetary Policy Committee

11 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

abrdn veteran and Warhorse Partners founder Piers Currie dies

11 April 2023 • 2 min read
06

Hedge fund Marshall Wace ups short bet against Natwest

11 April 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot