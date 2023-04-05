Banks, regulation, LTAFs: Where now for the investment industry after eventful Q1?

Crisis mode

After an extremely challenging 2022 across asset classes, investors appeared more hopeful at the start of the year that conditions could improve in 2023. Global equity and fixed income markets obliged at the beginning of the quarter and the phrase ‘bonds are back' dominated sales pitches.

However, amid the renewed optimism, commentators were already warning markets were getting ahead of themselves as inflation threatened to remain stickier for longer and the ramifications of the end of the easy money era were starting to be felt.

Indeed, the fragility of parts of the system was cruelly exposed and investor sentiment rapidly fell into panic mode at the start of March when the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) sparked a knock-on crisis of confidence in US and global banks. Just over a week later, under fire Credit Suisse was another high profile casualty, leading to its takeover by UBS.

There have been many column inches written about whether this was another Lehman moment, a full-scale banking crisis, the start of a financial crisis or a credit crunch, as if trying to categorise what happened makes it easier to understand and formulate a response.

While it seems we have so far avoided a situation of the magnitude of the Global Financial Crisis, investors will have been concerned about the speed at which events spiralled, prompting Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to comment that SVB's collapse was the "fastest passage from health to death since Barings".

Recent market turmoil also highlighted that investors and regulators are now dealing with a very different environment compared to 2007-8 in terms of the role played by social media and 24-hour rolling news updates. This made it harder for investors to gain perspective on the true scale of what was unfolding as events played out online at lightning speed and built their own momentum.

At the time of writing, the intervention of central banks and regulators has managed to calm markets for now, but undoubtedly concerns remain about individual banks as well as the fragility of the wider system and what could be lurking under the surface. What were described as investor ‘jitters' at the start of the year have given way to something more serious as we head into Q2. It still feels as if investors are walking on a knife edge and it wouldn't take much - another bad bank or liquidity squeeze - for confidence to be hit once again.

The onus is clearly now on regulators to step up their efforts to identify and stress test potentially vulnerable companies and parts of the system at this stage of the cycle. It seems their net will be stretched wider, with US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen commenting last week that banking regulation and supervisory rules need to be re-examined, while she also called for stronger regulation of the ‘shadow bank' sector, including money market funds, hedge funds and crypto assets.

For investors, a number of questions remain unanswered at the start of Q2 including: how issues in the banking sector develop from here and the impact on global regulation; whether a recession can be avoided; whether inflation can really be brought down to the levels forecast by the end of the year, especially in light of the surprise move by the world's largest oil producers to cut output; what this all means for central banks' interest rate policies; and what the longer-term fallout could be from the end of the era of cheap money.

In addition, as the lawyers circle, investors will be keeping an eye on the ramifications for the asset class after the Swiss regulator's decision that holders of $17bn of Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds would have their investment wiped out following the bank's takeover by UBS.

Just as central banks try to negotiate a number of competing forces, so investors may struggle to navigate an increasingly complex environment with a lot of variables at play as we head into Q2. For many, putting faith again in effective portfolio diversification seems a sensible option at a time of so many known unknowns and unknown unknowns.

Sustainable negotiations

This quarter has also been a busy one for the sustainable investment community, as it responded to a plethora of new regulatory requirements and consultations. As with a lot of financial services regulation, issues have arisen as regulatory frameworks are being introduced well after the event. An array of ESG and sustainable funds have been launched in recent years and have already taken significant flows, with investors guided by labels used at the time of purchase. Introducing frameworks for a part of the industry which has developed so rapidly and largely interpreting its own terminology was never going to be easy, but is necessary to ensure consumers can have confidence in this important area.

In the UK, the industry has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) collaborative and consumer-focused approach to the introduction of its Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR). However, the sticking points have come as industry respondents start to drill down into the detail and explore how the new labels will work in practice, including what happens if existing sustainable funds are reclassified. The Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations has also raised concerns about the potential cost implications for retail investors.

Clearly there is more work to do as participants consider the implications of the new regulations and, importantly, try to assess whether the final outcomes will actually help consumers. Advisers will have a key part to play in helping clients understand the new rules, but this part of the jigsaw is unfortunately still missing as we await further guidance on suitability requirements in this area.

The FCA is still in listening mode as it acknowledged a significant response to the consultation with around 240 written replies. This includes considering its approach to the marketing restrictions, refining some of the specific criteria for the labels and clarifying how different products, asset classes and strategies can qualify for a label, before it releases a Policy Statement in Q3. But the industry's work is not done yet either, as the Treasury recently launched its consultation on the future regulatory regime for ESG ratings providers and awaits feedback.

Meanwhile in Europe, the big story has been the "great reclassification" of many Article 9 funds down to Article 8. As this works itself out at fund level, the wider concern for the industry is fund groups will increasingly pull back from striving to run Article 9 strategies and instead converge at Article 8. This means they won't risk running foul of the regulations, but also creates a situation where fewer funds are pushing to reach the higher levels and the Article 8 space is overcrowded and difficult to negotiate for investors.

For fund selectors, the impact of regulation is clearly a major talking point in this area and there is also demand for a wider product range as they try to construct diversified sustainable multi-asset portfolios, including greater choice of value and alternatives strategies.

Consumer Duty looms

For firms across the financial services sector, the FCA's Consumer Duty July deadline is looming ever closer. Investment Week's sister title Professional Adviser has been doing a great job meeting advisers' urgent need for guidance in this area through its Consumer Duty hub and a series of online masterclasses.

What has been less well covered perhaps so far by the industry is the longer-term impact of the new requirements on product development and what it will mean for the relationships between different parts of the distribution chain. Holly Mackay, CEO and founder of Boring Money, tackled this issue well in her piece explaining why Consumer Duty is the biggest struggle for asset managers and how the new regime provides the opportunity to reset firms' thinking about getting closer to their customers.

With the drive towards the summer deadline, what has not been recognised is Consumer Duty does not stop in July. This is just the first stage of ongoing work to ensure firms are meeting the requirements. They will have to respond to reviews by the regulator, as well as ensure Consumer Duty outcomes are front and centre as their business or product suite evolves.

LTAF milestone

The launch of the UK's first Long-Term Asset Fund (LTAF) by Schroders during Q1 was another milestone for the industry. The group said these open-ended investment vehicles are designed to enable a broader range of investors, with longer-term horizons, to invest efficiently in illiquid and private assets.

Schroders Capital's first LTAF is climate focused and designed to help UK defined contribution pension funds support the net-zero transition. However, Schroders said the vehicles may have a part to play in the UK wealth market, subject to the outcome of the ongoing FCA consultation on broadening access to long term asset funds.

The launch is a welcome move in trying to establish the right structures for investment in illiquid assets, with a reputational risk to firms of investing through traditional, daily-dealing open-ended funds as the legacy of Woodford still looms large.

Jupiter Asset Management also made a high profile move in Q1 to ban unlisted assets across its open-ended funds, following a change in "investor sentiment". There is now likely to be even greater scrutiny on illiquid assets in open-ended funds, including the governance of this portion of portfolios.

Pathway to success

Another significant launch this quarter was the Diversity Project's much-needed ‘Pathway' programme to develop female fund managers. A total of 32 firms are involved in the first year, who have put forward 60 participants from a wide range of current roles, backgrounds, aspirations and experience.

This is an exciting launch for the industry and should help drive the progress we need to see in this area, as well as make asset managers more aware of how they can help people from diverse backgrounds and job roles build their careers as fund managers.

It will be interesting to see how the Pathway programme can be developed to help the current cohort as they progress in their careers, so eventually this initiative could help more women reach senior levels in investment teams and broader management roles in the business.

Finally, there is still time to nominate the inspiring women in your company and beyond for Investment Week's Women in Investment Awards and Professional Adviser's Women in Financial Advice Awards.