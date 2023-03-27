The global economy has been more resilient than people thought - can it last?

While there was less conviction on a US recession, the extreme inversion of the yield curve and the plunge in stock prices last year suggests markets were nervous. Fast-forward to the start of this year, economists are busy revising up their 2023 GDP growth forecasts for major economies.

This benign assessment is being challenged again amid the fallout from a couple of bank failures. Although the events are largely idiosyncratic, it is a reminder that as interest rates rise in an abrupt manner, something always breaks.

History is full of examples of that, including the collapse of Long Term Capital Management (LTCM) and the bursting of the tech bubble during the global financial crisis.

Lessons have been learnt, with systemic banks being well-capitalised and authorities reacting speedily at the first sign of trouble. We think the probability of a systemic financial crisis is low.

However, recent events in the banking sector have dented confidence, which has negative economic implications, therefore raising the chance of a recession. Banks are now likely to focus on improving resilience in their balance sheets, shoring up capital, tightening credit standards and dialling back on risk-taking. This may lead to lower availability and higher cost of credit, from mortgage lending to business loans.

Before the escalation of financial stress, there are indicators that show the building of economic vulnerabilities and imbalances. US money supply growth is now -1.7% year-on-year, a dramatic slowdown from almost 27% at the height of the pandemic.

The positive thing is that money supply growth typically leads inflation, so the reversal of exuberant money supply growth points to slower inflation, which is heading in the right direction. But on the flip side, slower money supply growth indicates slower economic activity ahead.

Banks are generally more cautious in lending toward the later stage of a rate hike cycle. We can gauge the appetite and attitude of banks by looking at the quarterly Senior Loan Officer Survey on lending practices which is published by the Federal Reserve.

In its latest release, the report says: Significant net shares of banks reported having tightened standards on commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to firms of all size… (they) cited a less favourable or more uncertain economic outlook, a reduced tolerance for risk, and the worsening of industry-specific problems as important reasons for doing so." Recent events will further deter appetite to lend, particularly by smaller and regional banks.

On the demand and consumer side, I glared at a chart of mine that shows US disposable personal income plotted against US retail sales. During the pandemic, US disposable personal income skyrocketed due to generous cheques and extra subsidies to households.

Retail sales rebounded very sharply in 2021, as the economy re-opened and people spent their excess savings. Since then, disposable income has plunged and returned to trend as support measures ended, but the level of retail sales continued to rise and remained well above trend.

Households have plugged that gap via borrowing, with US aggregate credit card balances now near a record-high of $1trn. In fact, credit card debt jumped the most on record in the fourth quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the US household savings rate has plunged from a high of 33.8% in 2020 to a low of 2.4% in 2022 as the higher cost of living makes it harder to save.

The data suggests although the US job market and household consumption remains resilient, debt-fuelled spending may not be sustainable. Households' debt fundamentals have improved a lot since the financial crisis but high inflation, high interest rates and a potential tightening in financial conditions may present testing times going forward.

Although economic data has been more resilient than expected, the cracks in the economy from higher interest rates are starting to emerge and the recent stress in the banking sector has tipped the balance more toward a recession than otherwise.

If a systemic financial failure is averted (so there is no credit crunch), a mild recession is likely. That is why it is so important for the authorities to thread carefully.

Janet Mui is head of market analysis at RBC Brewin Dolphin