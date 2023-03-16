Why it is a good time to invest in fixed income right now

A decade of extraordinary manipulation by central bankers and the effective creation of a fixed income desert, through the weapon of mass financial destruction that quantitative easing has proven to be, has made my bias towards bonds antiquated, to say the least.

Fixed income back in vogue

But maybe, just as with old-fashioned names (I have a daughter called Betsy) and once-cool 90's ‘garmz', my views are becoming fashionable once again. Indeed, just as the last decade mostly rendered fixed income markets ‘uninvestable' (not my view, but the prevailing wisdom in our industry), it could be that this decade has heralded the renaissance of fixed income investing, supporting my view that bonds are back.

Four graphs explaining... fixed income

So much has changed across the world, the global economy and financial markets from the last decade, or the ‘Easy Tens' as I have called them.

The ‘Turbulent Twenties' has been an extraordinarily volatile ride so far. The consistency enjoyed in the last decade of low but positive economic growth, low but positive inflation and low but positive interest rates, accompanied by high asset market returns, has been replaced by talk of recessions, sticky inflation and a whole new paradigm (by comparison) for interest rates.

The past is not always indicative of the future

Indeed 2022 was just a grim experience for traditional fixed interest investors and the broad conditions for bond markets were the equivalent of kryptonite to Superman (not pleasant for the uninitiated).

But herein lies the key point for bonds and we should remember that the past is the past - the past is not the prologue.

We view 2022 as a necessary and overdue ‘clearing event' for fixed income markets, which has basically taken us out of ridiculous situation created by central banks, back to the normality that we had in fixed interest markets back before the financial crisis.

I do not want anyone to read my words and assume that I am a rampant optimist. Indeed, for most of my career I have been hit with slurs of being too cautious, miserable and boring (all of which I am very proud).

I am simply saying that now we have moved to a world where US Treasury yields are between 4% and 5%, where UK investment grade corporate bonds yield 6% and high yield bonds offer a prospective (pre-default) return of around 8-10%. We have gone back to where we used to be, before our friends the central bankers stepped in and that these sorts of yields offer better value.

Bonds could be a better option than equities

Moreover, if you can put together a globally diversified, multi-asset fixed income fund, with a controlled level of duration (interest rate risk) that yields between 6% and 7%, this could well be a better return than equity markets in a world where - in the short term - profits are under pressure.

In fact, I view the issues the corporate sector is facing of wage price appreciation, volatile economic trends and interest rate uncertainty as being issues over profitability rather than solvency.

That is not to say that defaults will not rise. They will. In Europe, the effective default last year was basically zero, so the only way is up as the economic situation becomes uncertain. But to what level and what asset class will suffer are important points.

Certainly, question marks over the viability of government debt will rise materially in the coming years, in an era where I believe deficits will matter again for the first time in 40 years.

Spring Budget 23: Government to issue further £10bn of green gilts

But the US government is not going to default any time soon and a 5% yield for a two-year US Treasury looks sensible and, importantly, finally provides some inflation protection. One is paid a higher return for opportunities in UK investment grade bonds, and this does not come with much default risk.

We should never say never, but history shows that such bonds are normally ‘money good'.

The defaults are likely to be clustered in the lower rated parts of high yield bond markets and I would take a sceptical view here, invest up in quality and accept a lower return. Investors should be very active, highly discerning and company specific. Now is not a time to invest passively.

However, even in riskier corporate debt, we should note that companies have mostly termed out their debt at low yields, for a long time in the future and balance sheets are in a lot better shape than they have been at the start of other crises.

The return of the balanced portfolio

Risks remain for fixed interest markets. Inflation will be volatile and persistent; interest rates could be held at restrictive rates and central bankers are prone to policy errors.

But the simple message is that if one takes a balanced and diversified approach, the rates of return from fixed interest investments are more attractive than having cash in the bank (where you are being underpaid), and could be a better risk/reward opportunity than for equities.

Finally we could be back in a world where we have returned to some semblance of normality in bond markets. It is been a while…

Tom Becket is from the chief investment office at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management