Re-energising the sustainability sector

So, it feels like a critical moment to think about how we are going to address this and reset the sustainability agenda in asset management.

At the recent Principles of Responsible Investing event, where senior people from all over the world were in attendance, the sense of exasperation among these experienced leaders - who have all been attracted to this area because they want to do good - was palpable.

The scale of the global challenges that we have been talking about for almost 30-years now, the ever-increasing burden of regulation in this sector, and the continued lack of real, move-the-dial action are all extremely discouraging.

So where do we start to re-energise and make progress?

First of all, it is essential to admit that solutions to climate change, deforestation, increased flooding, species loss and all these other catastrophic problems cannot come from the investment industry alone.

Our industry should certainly do as much as it possibly can, but governments must step up to their responsibility.

Currently, they are not doing enough and are not giving the clarity needed over the medium to longer term.

There is an enormous amount to do to move from where we are now to the sustainable, net-zero world of the future.

A simplified, global set of regulations designed to stop greenwashing and to protect consumers would go a long way to reducing the swathe of different-in-every-region rules, guidelines and initiatives that we now face.

These are no longer appropriate guard-rails but have become so prolific and complex it is almost as if they are designed to discourage asset managers from further developing their ESG procedures and products.

With so much scrutiny, regulation and controversy, it is hardly surprising that sustainability practitioners are feeling the strain.

So where do we go from here? No doubt, we need greater simplification and standardisation of regulation.

In addition, bringing the industry's sustainability experts together to collaborate and innovate is also useful.

It is encouraging to hear that many large asset managers are recruiting from environmental pressure groups and think tanks to bring fresh thinking and expertise on board.

Meanwhile, what can we as active responsible investors do to be as effective as possible and to drive meaningful change in every way?

We certainly need to screen every investment with ever greater scrutiny, as ESG was first designed to do. It is essential for investors to turn a cold, clear eye to the material risks a company faces from the impact it has on the world and from the impact a changing world will have on it.

It is critical to be critical and not just rubber stamp things that sound impressive.

In an example of where we are walking the talk, we have decided to abstain throughout 2023 on ‘Say on Climate' votes proposed by company management because we have reservations about these votes and their effectiveness.

‘Say on Climate' involves a company disclosing emissions, presenting a plan to manage emissions and holding a vote on that plan. But disclosure alone has been shown to be not particularly effective at leading to action, and presenting the climate strategy as a standalone item risks diminishing both the integration of climate in strategy and the direct responsibility and accountability of the board and individual directors.

Despite all the obstacles and challenges around us and ahead, it continues to be our responsibility to look closely and critically at everything that is being created today and evaluate how it is helping or hindering in the building of the future we want to see.

Hopefully, re-focusing on this one clear goal will put purpose, and maybe even excitement, back into sustainability.

Amanda Young is chief sustainability officer, investments at abrdn