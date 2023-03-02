Markets are priced for what we think we know

After all it has been five years since blue chip stocks were last at these giddy heights.

Good news for those who stood by the UK, which often comprises 10-20% of many an equity portfolio, perhaps justified by its weighting towards defensive and income producing stocks, perhaps more of a comfort blanket in terms of name recognition for domestic clients.

After all, the UK only makes up about 3-4% of the global stock market, versus 6% for Japan, 10% for Europe and well above 50% for US stocks.

Where next for all such assets after a strong performance so far this year?

The decision about whether to hold on or to take profits encompasses the tensions facing many investors about how to plan their portfolio for 2023 and beyond.

One reason why the FTSE 100 reached new highs was the shift in interest rate expectations in recent weeks.

Forecasts by the Bank of England that inflation will fall rapidly during 2023, combined with signals that the UK and indeed global economy will merely flatline as opposed to entering an unpleasant recession, have allowed investors to hope that monetary tightening will soon peak, without a dangerous collapse in profits or surge in corporate bankruptcies.

Hence markets are now pricing in that the Bank of England will only raise interest rates to about 4.5%, whereas last autumn the peak was expected to be 5-6%.

Governor Andrew Bailey has been widely quoted as saying that inflation is almost "guaranteed" to come down rapidly this year - but his all-important proviso was "unless there is a new, unexpected global event".

Two possibilities immediately come to mind:

Putin may succeed in pushing oil and gas prices much higher to finance his military spending and squeeze Western economies.

A rapid recovery in the all-important Chinese economy would revive inflationary pressures in other economies.

Two routes would be higher commodity prices and stronger trade flows supporting already tight employment conditions.

Financial markets thinks it knows inflation has peaked, but the jury is still out on how sticky it might be, and especially the inflation regime in coming years.

Even if official forecasts from the likes of the IMF and OECD are correct, and their accuracy has been questionable during this business cycle, G7 economies will experience over the period 2021-24 the most damaging inflation cycle for several decades.

There must be a concern that inflation does not return to running steadily about 2% a year, instead that we face a period of somewhat higher inflation and more volatile price movements.

Many of the headwinds which restrained global inflation between 2000 and 2020 are being unwound.

China is far from being a cheap producer of manufactured goods, while the strategic rivalry between the US and China is causing ever more problems for global trade, regulatory standards and the use of new technologies.

The era of cheap energy is well and truly over, reflecting the massive cost of green investments even before the Ukraine war upended the global energy market.

After decades of stagnant living standards for the bulk of the working population in most advanced economies, the pendulum is swinging away from ‘capital' and towards ‘labour', as demonstrated by the waves of strikes, a return to unionisation, and pressure on governments to tax and redistribute corporate profits.

Investors will take tactical decisions during 2023, analysing the latest inflation and corporate earnings reports and central bank responses to new data.

The next few weeks will also see many investment houses running their strategic asset allocation exercises for the medium term investor, taking account of 2022 calendar year performance, and hence the opportunity to reassess market valuations.

Despite the fall of about 20% for the S&P 500 in 2022, many long term strategists still do not consider this a sensible entry point for the US market and warn about a hefty weighting to US assets in their portfolios.

Earnings yield-type ratios are not attractive to shares, hence the recent interest in corporate bonds.

Any acceptance of Shiller-type analysis would warn of moderate returns ahead for an equity investor, based on a cyclically adjusted P/E ratio of about 28-30 versus the average since 1980 of about 23.

Anyone who has read the latest ‘Q ratio' analysis from Andrew Smithers in his book The economics of the stock market would be deeply worried about the prospects for future returns in most countries, unless central banks do a volte face and switch the liquidity tap back on rather quickly.

Let me end with Donald Rumsfeld's famous words about ‘known knowns' and ‘known unknowns'.

In recent weeks, investors have logically responded to a noticeable reassessment of the economic outlook and the path of future interest rates.

A ‘soft landing' for the world economy in 2023 would support continued interest in selected emerging market, Japanese and, yes, UK companies on cyclical and valuation grounds.

Conversely, adverse news on growth and inflation, meaning rates higher for longer, will add to considerable concerns about the long-term valuations of many assets.

Andrew Milligan is an independent economist and investment consultant and board adviser to Devlin Mambo