Poised for a comeback? The opportunity in UK small- and mid-caps

But, in our view, it also triggered one of the best buying opportunities for UK small- and mid-cap stocks in over a decade.

The great decoupling

Our focus on those quality-growth small- and mid-cap companies was a part of the market significantly impacted during the sell-off. However, we believe there remains a lot of opportunity in the UK, as well as a large number of strongly trading businesses.

Buy small caps for the recession? Yes, really

We retain our focus on companies which we believe can grow earnings throughout the economic cycle, and we have been largely reassured by the underlying operational performance of many of these growth companies, despite many share prices decoupling from these solid fundamentals. When market conditions normalise, many of these stocks should re-rate significantly, offering investors attractive returns over the medium term.

The last time we encountered share prices deviating from earnings to this extent was during the financial crisis. That turned out to be the buying opportunity of the decade. We are currently in that same valuation territory, although calling the market trough is clearly the key near term challenge.

Poised for a rerating?

The chart below highlights that the FTSE 350 is now almost 240 trading days from its previous peak. If the market did indeed trough back in October, the peak to trough pull back would have lasted 175 days, its fifth longest pull back in the last thirty years. This suggests that, while uncertainties remain, multiples are at levels which are clearly attractive.

Average index declines (peak to trough) in the past downturns rebased to 100

2023: Where are we now?

The chart below looks at the current FTSE 250 consolidated earnings forecasts, and valuation multiples. It highlights the earnings trajectory (dark blue line), index level (light blue line) and P/E multiple (red line) over the last 30 years.

The consistent growth trajectory of the red line is clear. But focusing on the red line, the FTSE 250 2-year Forward P/E multiple is now at levels which have only been tested a handful of times over the last 30 years.

While earnings have been resilient so far, revisions are now starting to downgrade, something which is expected to continue into the first half of 2023. However, the chart below shows that in recent cycles, the market starts to recover well ahead of the full extent of earnings.

FTSE 250: Price, P/E FY2 and EPS FY2 - 30 years to date

The market will undoubtedly remain driven by macro factors in the short-term. We would suggest, however, that the market is far more likely to look past the recession, assuming it is indeed modest, and start to look toward recovery. The market will also remain focused on pivots, particularly around the interest tightening cycle.

Timing the switch from a focus on recessionary risks, to a recovery approach will be key to performance in the year ahead. As many growth companies are trading at levels that arguably price in earnings cuts, which we would hope would not be realised, we therefore believe these stocks have significant value.

Investors embrace risk as volatility and recession hamper search for yield

The UK is likely already in a recession, but its depth and longevity is still to be determined. We remain reassured by the relatively resilient trading performance of many growth companies to date, and believe the UK will face a relatively modest recession compared to previous cycles.

Duration of UK recessions, plus forecasts (months)

The promising return of M&A

Finally, we note that mergers and acquisitions activity has started to pick up. This reinforces the view that significant value exists among many UK growth companies. During much of 2022, deal activity was quieter than may have been expected given valuation levels, likely because of interest rate volatility. As conditions have normalised, M&A from corporate and private equity interest has started to resurface with several transactions announced in recent weeks.

Within the last month, we have seen bids for Crestchic by former FTSE 100 stalwart Aggreko, K3 Capital announced that it is being acquired by US private equity firm Sun Coast Capital, and Curtis Banks has seen a bid materialise from Nucleus. We suspect others will follow due to the combination of low valuations and relative Sterling weakness.

Strong underlying performance is key

Cycles are a natural part of stock markets, but what remains important is the performance of the underlying companies themselves. These are continuing to grow profits and dividends and are therefore creating value for underlying shareholders. This will be reflected in share prices once market sentiment improves. Whilst we are expecting the current market volatility to remain a feature, at least in the short term, current share prices offer a very attractive entry point for those investors prepared to invest in one of the most exciting and rewarding, yet unjustly unloved, areas of the market.

Chris McVey is senior fund manager at Octopus Investments