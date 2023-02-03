Improving governance is critical to long-term value creation

The recent collapses of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and electric vehicle battery start-up Britishvolt are a reminder that good corporate governance is vital for protecting investors.

If companies are going to not only survive but thrive in the long term, they need to be well and transparently managed.

Q&A: Terry Smith on activism, ESG and what has changed since 2010

However, as the economist John Kay has previously pointed out, one of the problems of modern financial markets is that owning shares in a listed company does not bestow right of possession. This makes company shareholders vulnerable to poor governance factors that might cause price falls or even collapse.

Alastair Ross Goobey, one of my predecessors at what later became part of Federated Hermes, emphasised the integration of particularly the ‘G' element of ESG into investment processes. He saw this as a means of safeguarding shareholder rights from being usurped by the C-suite, who hold most of the practical rights involved in company ownership.

The next CEO hired Geir Lode, now our head of global equities, and asked him to analyse whether integrating ESG factors had added value to the firm's investments. Lode found this to be the case, establishing that good governance was a driver of outperformance over the medium and long term, something he was later able to show was the same for social factors. Environmental factors similarly hold to be true.

Pillars of good corporate governance

Our stewardship business EOS engages with companies on the basis that good corporate governance is underpinned by four key pillars: board effectiveness; an ethical culture; remuneration structures aligned with long-term value creation; and protection of material minority investor rights.

It further states that effective boards are composed of primarily independent individuals who together have the sectoral, technical and geographic experience and skills that represents the diversity of stakeholders the company serves.

It seeks improvements to ethnic diversity that at least match recent progress on gender diversity and more internationally diverse appointments. Policymakers can help foster this, so it also advocates for improved disclosure and ethnicity pay gap reporting, in local corporate governance codes and guidelines.

Profit vs purpose: Do investors need to sacrifice returns to reward strong ESG performers?

Overseeing, engendering and monitoring corporate culture is part of the board's responsibility. An ethical culture puts customers first and treats material stakeholders fairly. This gives that company the capability and social licence to operate for the long term, which in turn creates a more sustainable investment.

Amid inflationary pressures and growing fears of recession, it has never been more important for executive remuneration to be aligned with the creation of long-term value at levels which are justified by performance at the same time as being sufficient to attract the most suitable talent.

One way to ensure remuneration is aligned with long-term investors' interests is by tying executive compensation to long term financial performance, through share ownership.

While many people have read Adam Smith's Wealth of Nations, very few have read his book published two years earlier - the Theory of Moral Sentiments.

Reading the two together, it becomes clear that Smith believed that free markets can only function if all parties commit to work not only towards their own prosperity but society's prosperity - that creates stability, allowing the individual to grow their wealth. This is how we look at sustainable wealth creation for investors.

Despite misconceptions, at its core ESG is about taking account of factors that can lead to better company performance if improved over time. Governance lies at the very heart of this and good governance provides a solid foundation and compelling catalyst for more effective strategic and operational business decisions leading to sustainable wealth creation.

As investors in FTX and Britishvolt have discovered, when governance goes wrong it can have existential consequences.

Saker Nusseibeh is chief executive of Federated Hermes