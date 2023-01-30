Attractive valuations for fast-growing tech 'utility'

The cybersecurity theme is one that has proven resilient to market gyrations and uncoupled from economic cycles, making it an attractive investment proposition both now - when valuations are compressed and stocks look leaner - and with robust growth forecasts.

An essential utility

As technology has become interwoven through the fabric of modern life, so has the ubiquity of cyberattacks.

Cyberattacks around the world increased by more than one-third from 2021 to 2022, and UK attacks increased by 77% last year.

The total estimated damage caused by cybercriminals worldwide totalled $6trn, which in the next two years is forecast to reach $10.5trn.

That this is a concern, of course, goes without saying.

But it is also an opportunity, with the rise of digital criminality triggering a respondent boom in mitigating cybersecurity software.

Global cybersecurity spending is expected to hit $172bn and to grow at a compound annual rate of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, reaching $266.2bn.

There is a huge, investable gap between the vended market - companies with planned cybersecurity expenditure - and the total addressable market, which McKinsey estimates to be ten times the size and valued at $1.5-2trn.

Stock revenue resilience

The strong demand outlook for cybersecurity services has driven sturdy performance among stocks in the sector for some time. During Q3 last year, 88% of stocks reported year-on-year sales growth in the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy USD Net Total Return index.

One stand-out was CrowdStrike, which protects ‘endpoint' devices, from laptops and mobile phones through to point of sale systems and internet-connected devices like doorbells. CrowdStrike reported net new annual recurring revenues $2.3bn (44% higher than Q3 2021) and a 44% year-on-year jump in new subscription customers.

In 2022, cybersecurity companies began to implement shareholder-friendly policies, in particular commitments to dividends and share-buyback programmes.

For example, A10 Networks hiked its quarterly dividend by 20% in Q3. The firm also upped its buyback programme, repurchasing $80m in stock and declaring a new $50m increase to the buyback authorisation programme for Q3.

Such high confidence is emblematic of a divergence is likely to come between technology areas that are fast becoming staples (such as cybersecurity) and those with more discretionary-spend characteristics.

M&A bonanza

Moving away from stocks specifically, we also saw cybersecurity M&A activity swell in 2022.

The most high-profile example was Google's $5.4bn acquisition of information security major Mandiant in September.

Other highlights included Broadcom's $69.2bn purchase of VMWare and Thoma Bravo's takeovers of Sailpoint for $6.9bn and Ping Identity for $2.8bn.

Notably, there is an abundance of M&A deals, involving both bigger tech and private equity companies, which signals health and vitality for the whole cybersecurity sector.

Likewise, the spike in internal industry M&A indicates healthy cash flows and balance sheets.

We see this as natural maturation, with sector consolidation reflects increasing market consensus around cybersecurity's medium to long-term potential.

Attractive investor entry point

Strengths aside, it is important to note that the cybersecurity sector was not completely immune from the recessionary forces that plagued markets in 2022.

With the rise of cost-inflation, a number of companies chose to trim costs and refocus on core offerings while others saw clients postpone spending.

For example, in CrowdStrike's Q3 results, CEO George Kurtz noted delayed recognition of certain revenues due to "elongated sales cycles with smaller customers and… larger customers [pursuing] multiphase subscription start dates" .

Resulting overoptimism about earnings growth in Wall Street hurt share price performance in some cases.

In fact, 12-month forward PE in the CYBR index is now trading below its average since inception three years ago, according to Bloomberg.

Far from being a cause of concern, however, we believe this provides an interesting setup and entry possibility for investors.

After all, our assessment is that cybersecurity companies have emerged from 2022 either leaner and more focused or stronger and bigger.

This positions them perfectly for wider global economic recovery.

Indeed, the cybersecurity sector shows attractive growth potential versus broader tech.

In particular, we see an expected EPS growth rate nearly 2x that of the Nasdaq 100 according to Bloomberg figures. We would also point to the resilient profitability profile of companies within FXBYCYBR, which is in line with the Nasdaq 100.

The bottom line is, demand for cybersecurity solutions is likely to continue growing over all time frames.

This is a powerful backdrop for companies in the sector.

The resilience and strengthening such stocks exhibited in 2022, coupled with a short-term valuation dip triggered by wider macro issues, provides an appealing opportunity to enter the sector at a time when its upside potential looks particularly robust.

Rahul Bhushan is co-founder of Rize ETF