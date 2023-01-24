The impending revolution of fund administration

If you have not tried to switch your personal investment portfolio from one platform to another, then just ask any IFA of their pains trying to do it for their clients and you will soon understand.

What should, in theory, be a simple data transfer that takes seconds instead drags on for weeks and often months.

And this archaically slow process is mostly down to fund administrators being stuck in the dark ages. But that is soon to change.

The last year or so has seen Allfunds, the global fund administrator with $1.4trn assets under management, announce an impressive programme of blockchain releases - dubbed FAST - set to transform the Spanish and Italian wealth management markets.

Although these blockchain developments have been focused on the continent, some of the companies using this technology will not be at all alien to UK natives: Morgan Stanley, Schroders, M&G, Fidelity and many others are all involved in the blockchain project in Spain.

FAST, Allfunds hails, is a complete digitisation of stock transfers.

This means the existing process that takes an average three weeks will be reduced to less than a week when deployed in mid-2023.

The final point I will make about Allfunds - because I am wary I could be doing too much free PR here - is its website points out the potential for its blockchain to be "disintermediating some actors within the industry". Spot on. I agree.

Many fund administrators have too long been able to rest on their laurels, remain inefficient and even use paper-based processes in some situations.

End clients are the ones that suffer as fund managers and platforms alike struggle to re-register client assets to and from competitors.

Blockchain has the potential to revolutionise this process and break down considerable, not-so-virtual walls.

It is natural the Italian and Spanish markets were the first to be targeted given the extreme pain of re-registering funds and portfolios in those countries, which makes the UK look like a walk in the park.

The future

But this technology will soon be transferred to our shores, and it will have a big impact.

What does the future of administration look like for UK fund managers, and what will this mean for advisers, wealth managers and ultimately consumers?

We are all aware of the impending Consumer Duty and its outcomes-based principles.

Any technology or process that allows consumers to have cheaper and more effectively administered assets should be welcomed by both the industry and its regulator.

To make this more tangible there are, to me, a few clear beneficial outcomes of blockchain application.

If fund administrators can manage records, and importantly adjust those records, which is all a re-registration really is, on chain, then say goodbye to back and forth comms by paper, fax and secure mailboxes between custodians, fund managers and administrators.

All that toing and froing to say that a holding now sits here, instead of there, will become a thing of the past, and instead become an instant action.

The same applies to settlement. The industry always refers to T+ something, but why?

It seems odd to me that in a world where we can ping money to each other on our mobile phones instantly that the settlement of a fund should be anything different.

On-chain fund administration could make that process instantaneous, much like it already is for many exchange-traded assets.

All of this provides efficiencies for every party, but overall less operational burden means less operational overhead, which means less cost.

This should be embraced by the industry as it results in a win-win situation of improved margins for the administrators and fund managers, plus reduced costs for the consumer as some of that margin is passed on.

Stay tuned for blockchain being a central part of the delivery of any future Consumer Duty 2.0.

Alex Cowan-Sanluis is CEO of Platform One