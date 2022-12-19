How to defy the medium-term uncertainties?

Looking forward in 2023 and beyond, some investment themes and approaches seem attractive. Let us explore a few of them.

From TINA (There Is No Alternative) to TIC (There Is Carry).

From a low interest rate environment where equity and growth are the only viable alternative, to an environment where yields are back in fashion thanks to higher interest rates and credit spreads.

Rates are now expected to gradually stabilise in 2023, as the bulk of the adjustment triggered by inflation and central banks has probably already been factored in.

Inflation is now expected to gradually slow down and ease its pressure on central banks for rate catchup; this creates attractive levels to purchase high quality, shorter-maturity investment grade corporate bonds.

The new FAANGs? The years of sluggish growth, low inflation and monetary easing have benefited growth stocks, especially the digital giants - the so-called FAANGs.

But then 2022 marked the end of monetary easing and the geopolitical conflicts revealed the weaknesses of a bipolar world where the old economy has been underinvested, especially in the commodity sector. So who are they?

Fuel. Lack of capital expenditures has caused a structural imbalance in oil and gas supply.

Next, aerospace. Increased monetary spending by NATO countries. Even Germany is re-arming itself by increasing its budget by €100bn.

Another area was agriculture. The war in Ukraine revealed the need to increase efficiency and produce locally. Ukraine is the fifth exporter of wheat.

Penultimately, nuclear. The need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Finally, gold and metals. A safe haven in times of geopolitical tensions, and inflation is expected to be structurally higher due to deglobalisation and decarbonisation efforts

The energy transition will take years. As a result, commodities still have some fuel in the tank.

We are positive on the oil & gas sector which we think will remain at elevated levels even though a potential global growth slowdown could temporarily suppress demand and weigh on prices.

The main issue for the sector seems to be a lack of sustainable supply due to decades of under investments by large oil companies which preferred to focus on the transition to renewable energy production.

For the near future, we expect no excess supply due to output cuts from OPEC and the implementation of new import sanctions on Russian oil as of 5 December.

Oil prices should also continue to rise thanks to China's improving outlook; the country recently announced a relaxation of its zero-Covid approach and a plan to support its real-estate sector.

We nevertheless acknowledge that the energy transition will eventually impair oil demand growth and oil price, but this process will take several decades and, during the ramp up phase for renewable energies, the world will remain heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

"Chindia" cannot be ignored. China and India are growing fast and account for one-third of the global population.

In 2050, their GDP is expected to be double that of the US Still, their market capitalisation is approximately one third of US market capitalisation.

If at the moment China looks un-investable by many institutional investors, the current regulation upgrade held under the "common prosperity" banner should facilitate, in the long term, the transition from an emerging to a developed economy.

As for India, good economic fundamentals and the growing middle class favour the emergence of a local consumer market.

Hedge funds + Private Equity = diversification new age.

It is interesting to note that, according to a BofA study, a 25/25/25/25 portfolio (stocks/bonds/commodities/cash) would have fared much better in 2022.

Nevertheless, diversification could also be achieved through alternative investments such as hedge funds or private equity, which usually have low correlations with the returns of the stock and the bond markets and thus help a portfolio to mitigate both market and cyclical risks.

Active management, the return.

Finally, in 2022, we have seen that the deteriorating economic cycle has created a very challenging investment environment that will probably remain uncertain for a while.

Interest rates will likely remain elevated for some time and may even continue to rise if inflation does not slow down rapidly enough.

The current conditions call for the knowledge and experience of active investment managers, as opposed to the use of passive investments.

Passive investments greatly benefited from the low interest rate environment and subsequent bull market of the past 13 years, which lent wings to often profitless, speculative "concept" stocks.

Now that volatility is increasing and that global markets are finally more adequately pricing risk and money, investors need the clear fundamental framework of an active manager who constantly adjusts selection and exposure to reflect the evolution of prevailing risks.

We therefore expect active managers to be better drivers of investors' returns going forward.

Antoine Denis is head of advisory at Syz Bank