Unintended inefficiencies hinder scalable growth

To support growing assets, clients, advisers, and support staff, as well as modernise their proposition, many firms have been investing tactically and strategically in tools and technology.

However, after a decade of incremental evolution, many are faced with a creeping level of unintended inefficiencies that could hinder scalable future growth.

The key drivers

In the case of wealth management, these inefficiencies are typically the result of three primary elements.

First, chasing functionality and process enhancements piece-by-piece has resulted in firms deploying multiple disparate layers of technology put together over a number of years, only solving certain parts of the solution in isolation and with minimal integration.

As business grows and new advisers come into the organisation, whether through adviser acquisition or business consolidation, different advice processes among advisers have also created inconsistencies and further compounded organic inefficiencies.

The third big driver of inefficiency is the continued and seemingly never-ending wave of new and changing regulations.

In many cases, these challenges have been solved through a combination of non-scalable manual processes and continued employment of even more myopic technology layers within an already creaking stack.

The problem

Ultimately, a lack of business efficiency can have a profound impact on the longevity and success of any business and its stakeholders.

Without sufficient attention, it can easily add significant risk as manual processes and stretched resources often introduce errors.

It can also quickly drive up the cost of advice, which is bad for advisers who struggle to remain commercially competitive and for clients who either see a drop-off in service, or potentially worse, advice becomes inaccessible, as they do not have sufficient assets to remain a profitable client.

The wealth management industry has often turned to technology to help remedy inefficiencies, which fundamentally makes sense.

However, it is not clear what technology to use in the future and how to migrate from the legacy stack, leaving those charged with solving this issue frustrated with what's been implemented in the past and how wedded to it they appear.

As we think about the impact of business inefficiencies, it is also important to consider what it means for different stakeholders.

For example, for business decision-makers who have overall profit and loss responsibility, such as CEOs and COOs, inefficiencies can negatively affect key business metrics.

This includes cost to income ratio, which in turn impacts profitability, margins, and business valuations - three areas that are typical measures of business and an individual's success, as well as highly rated by potential investors.

For advisers, the business inefficiency quickly bleeds into their own challenges to service clients in a profitable way while remaining a value-adding partner.

It can also stifle new client acquisition as the ceiling of clients per adviser lowers or creates a less attractive proposition for advisers.

The solution

It can be valuable to take a step back, look at business objectives and the value proposition, and start to think with an open mind without being tied to past mental models.

While difficult, it is sometimes best to go into an assessment prepared to unwind previous decisions and blow up what exists today to forge a pathway for future success.

In reality, there are solutions coming to market that can help wealth management executives re-imagine a better future without totally disrupting the present.

A critical first step is finding strategic partners who bring solutions and services that enable the installation of an integrated end-to-end solution that eliminates data re-keying and minimises the use of multiple tools and technology, while also improving the advice model.

A key feature of identifying such a strategic partner is the complementary collaboration that the two organisations can create together, especially when migrating from a legacy tech stack can pose a significant challenge.

Identifying an economic model that incentivises both firms consistently is another important factor, which creates mutual "skin in the game" and can mitigate the risk of diverging priorities.

Without question, there will be the need to make a firm strategic commitment. This commitment could be financial, resource-led, or even acceptance that the solution will need to evolve over time. Without this core philosophy, you risk never getting off the start line.

The prize

Wealth management is at an important inflexion point as it relates to evolving client needs, challenging markets, technology evolution, and an ultra-competitive landscape. Capitalising on this huge opportunity could be key for long-term success.

However, with inherent business inefficiencies providing escalating headwinds, it is almost certain that firms who bury their heads in the sand will end up on the wrong side of this transitionary period of change.

Russell Andrews is global head of advice solutions at SEI Asset Management Distribution