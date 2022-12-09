Ten reasons why the Cumbrian coal mine is (unbelievably) stupid

In my view, rightly so. With so many reasons not to do it, I thought a quick summary might be helpful. Here are my top ten reasons why it is unbelievably stupid.

Climate change

In case you had not heard, climate change is a big problem. This year has provided plenty more evidence of that.

Coal for the steel industry contributes about 10% of global emissions according to the International Energy Agency.

It is estimated that the Whitehaven mine will produce 400,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year (the equivalent of 200,000 cars on the road).

Does this number include production, processing, burning, transportation and fugitive methane emissions? I have not checked, to be honest, but I doubt it.

Air pollution

One in five deaths globally are caused by air pollution according to Harvard University research; seven million deaths a year globally, according to the WHO.

Air pollution causes cancer, heart disease, respiratory disease and obstructive pulmonary disease. Air pollution is bad.

Cumbrian residents should care a lot about the local impact on air quality.

Environmental damage

Natural habitats are at risk. Water pollution risks are high during mining and processing. Short-term damage can be obvious and visible.

Long-term damage can be silent, pernicious and expensive to resolve. It can mean us having to clean up ‘forever chemicals' that do not break down in the environment, and lead to loss of biodiversity.

These are easy to ignore in the short term and can be impossible to recover from in the long term.

Stranded asset

Clean technologies will inevitably undercut traditional coal-based steel production.

Electric arc furnaces use recycled metals, and for everything else there will be hydrogen, created by abundant renewable electricity.

This will ultimately be delivered way below the cost of coal, enabling us to produce green steel.

This journey towards lower costs is predictable based on Wright's Law learning curves.

Fossil fuel inflation-adjusted costs have remained constant for the last 140 years whilst solar prices have fallen more than 90% in the last 10 years. This mine will probably be a stranded asset within five years of opening, almost certainly within ten.

The coal will be exported

It does not serve the UK steel industry. The UK government's advisory Climate Change Committee (UKCCC) pointed out that 85% of the coal produced by the mine would be exported. Two companies that still make steel using coal in the UK - British Steel and Tata - say they plan to move to lower carbon production methods (see points one, two, three and four).

Steel industry experts estimate that, at best, they will use less than 10% of the output of the mine and, by the mid-2030s, none at all.

That means the new mine will export virtually all the coal it produces. Did I say stranded asset?

Shipping coal is (very) emissions-intensive

So, we are going to produce this coal, put it on a diesel-powered ship and send it elsewhere?

Forty percent of the world's shipping consists of sending fossil fuels around the world to be burned. Three percent of global emissions are from shipping.

Why are we adding to this circular problem?

It does not provide energy security

This is coking coal for steel production, not thermal coal for electricity production.

It does not, therefore, improve UK energy security and even if it was opened tomorrow, it would not help us with our fuel bills.

Unanimous scientific contempt

The scientific community views this as absurd. To quote climate scientist James Hansen, the mine shows a "contemptuous disregard for the future of young people".

Net-zero targets get even harder

This decision makes it (unnecessarily) harder for the UK to meet its 1.5°C climate commitments and net-zero targets.

It makes us look daft

‘Terrible optics' is the political term for this. We lose credibility in emission reduction negotiations. In short, we look like idiots on a global scale.

Simon Kuznets, the economist who invented the GDP measurement, argued: "Distinctions must be kept in mind between quantity and quality of growth, between its costs and return, and between the short and the long term. Goals for more growth should specify more growth of what and for what."



So what, you may ask, is the justification for this mine? The answer: "An estimated investment of £165m that will create 500 new jobs in the region."

This is a bad investment, to provide unpleasant jobs for 0.1% of the working population of Cumbria in an industry with long hours and relatively modest pay.

Hmmmm… like I said, unbelievably stupid.

