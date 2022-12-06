Forget FAANGs – here are the new multi-year megatrends

Capex boom
Ernest Yeung, portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Equity strategy:
“We have heard phrases like ‘build back better’ and ‘levelling up’ as governments seek to recover after the pandemic. However, we have seen a chronic lack of investment at a top‑down level ever since the global financial crisis, despite an era of ultralow financing costs.
“Looking forward, with the cost of everything going up, we believe the inflationary environment can be the catalyst to drive increased spending and awaken entrepreneurial spirits – at both a company and government level. With a new capex/investment cycle in the offing, we expect this to support earnings growth, particularly in areas like utilities and industrials.”