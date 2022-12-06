Forget FAANGs - here are the new multi-year megatrends

Experts pick their choices

clock • 1 min read
Forget FAANGs – here are the new multi-year megatrends
0 faangs 580x358
1 solar deployment 580x358
2 india electric vehicles 580x358
3 healthcare technology 580x358
4 dirty transformation 580x358
5 satellites 580x358
6 care innovation 580x358
7 capex 580x358
8 sustainable assets 580x358
0 faangs 580x358
1 solar deployment 580x358
2 india electric vehicles 580x358
3 healthcare technology 580x358
4 dirty transformation 580x358
5 satellites 580x358
6 care innovation 580x358
7 capex 580x358
8 sustainable assets 580x358

Here, eight investors highlight the themes set to lead the way through the changing market paradigm over the coming years.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Nearly three quarters (72%) of UK equity capital markets leaders forecasted the rebound will occur in the second half of next year.
Investment

UK IPO market forecast to bounce back in 2023

'Optimistic' 2023 outlook

Laura Miller
clock 06 December 2022 • 3 min read
Japan was the best selling region, securing inflows of £43m. All other equity regions experienced outflows this month, according to the monthly Investment Association data.
Investment

Fund outflows halve in October to £3.7bn

All main asset classes suffered outflows

Laura Miller
clock 06 December 2022 • 2 min read
Harry Children, Albemarle Street Partners
Investment

Young Fundpicker: Higher expected returns offer hope for multi-asset investors

'2022 has felt relentless'

Harry Children
clock 06 December 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

'The great reclassification' strikes Article 9 funds as second SFDR phase approaches

06 December 2022 • 7 min read
02

Investment trust managers pick UK and energy as 2023 winners

06 December 2022 • 3 min read
03

Forget FAANGs - here are the new multi-year megatrends

06 December 2022 • 1 min read
04

Stock Spotlight: Manchester United strikes success after sale fielded

06 December 2022 • 4 min read
05

Industry Voice: Reasons to be positive on sustainable stocks in 2023

06 December 2022 • 6 min read
06

Retail sales growth jumps in November but lags far behind inflation

06 December 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot