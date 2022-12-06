Forget FAANGs – here are the new multi-year megatrends

It is never easy to be an investor during a period of heightened fear, but it is often at times of extreme pessimism when managers can unearth multi-year generators of alpha.





While the post-financial crisis period was dominated by the disruption theme, leading to the emergence of the all-conquering FAANG complex, the current market environment of rising rates and elevated inflation is vastly different to the prior decade.





Below, eight investors highlight the themes set to lead the way through the changing market paradigm over the coming years.