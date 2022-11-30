The Great British gilt trip: Do not rush into buying yet

In recent months, besides the question "What is happening in British politics?", another important one has been "Is it time to buy?".

The price of ten-year gilts dropped by 20% in just two months, causing onlookers to draw comparisons between the UK and an emerging markets economy.

Bloomberg indices reported that UK gilts had seen losses three times the size of their emerging market equivalents since July. But the general expectation was that the situation in the UK, as the world's fifth-largest economy, would stabilise and improve - which would make the drop in gilts a bargain.

However, investors should not rush into buying. The 20% drop on ten-year gilts equated to a 2% pick up in yield. In other words, market expectations of a Bank of England rate jumped from 2.5% to 4.5% at the end of September and have now come down to 3.5%.

Given unprecedented inflation - which was over 10% at the latest reading - the new central bank rate hike to 3% is not unreasonable.

BoE starts sales of bonds bought during emergency gilt market operation

What the recent months have vividly demonstrated is that the markets are very susceptible to any political turmoil.

After Liz Truss's announcement of her resignation, gilt prices rose after several weeks of falling following the decisions taken by the Truss-Kwarteng government.

Prices rose again slightly once Boris Johnson left the Tory leadership race, and then a bit more after Penny Mordaunt's exit: with a noticeable rise in price, 10-year gilt yields fell by 0.32% to trade at 3.73%, just before Rishi Sunak was appointed.

In a vote of confidence for Sunak's coronation as prime minister, UK gilt yields fell to pre-mini-budget levels just over a fortnight ago. However, a twist in the political drama saw government bond yields rise yet again the following day, after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pushed his budget statement back to 17th November.

Put simply, erratic or unpredictable political moves damage investor confidence in the economy and call for a higher risk premium. In the current circumstances, it is unclear what the risk premium for the UK market should be, but it is quite likely that 3.5% is not enough.

With the current BoE rate already at 3%, and inflation continuing to rise, a half a point yield on a ten-year horizon can be easily swallowed.

What does this tell us? At best - gilts are fairly priced, but most likely they are still overvalued, and the higher risk premium needs to be factored in bringing down the price.

However, the recent volatility did present some opportunities - in the corporate bonds market. Corporate bonds are usually considered to be riskier than government gilts. Yet the present situation demonstrates that corporate issuers with strong company fundamentals have more resilience in times of macroeconomic turmoil and increasing macroeconomic risks.

Corporate bonds are proving to be more attractive to investors than government bonds, which are driven solely by macroeconomic factors and have undeniably been more unpredictable and volatile of late.

The UK rate shock and extreme volatility have resulted in the dramatic rise of an average yield of UK corporate bonds. One such example is Barclays subordinate notes trading at 11% yield-to-call - and this is a UK bank, not an emerging market mid-cap.

The markets have stabilised a little since the appointment of a new government, but the overarching macroeconomic data cannot be ignored.

The Bank of England's aggressive 0.75% rate rise was the largest increase in 33 years and came amid warnings that the UK is on the verge of its longest-ever recession.

Instead of jumping to buy up gilts, investors would do well to consider opportunities in the corporate bonds market for companies that are well-positioned to weather this macroeconomic storm.

Maria Lozovik is co-founder and portfolio manager at Marsham Investment Management