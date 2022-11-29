The road forward for small-caps

Yet, we still find ourselves debating many of the same economic issues that have dominated the market and headlines over the past year.

From its November 2021 peak, the Russell 2000 fell 31.9% to its most recent low in June this year and was down close to 25% a year after its peak.

Fundamentals no longer seem to matter, as correlations have skyrocketed, and - until very recently - market sentiment has been abysmal.

So, what does this all mean? In these moments of extreme uncertainty, past history can be relied on as a guide.

Multiple contradictions

The effects of higher inflation and the Federal Reserve's reaction to it, as well as the associated volatility, has made this past year very difficult for investors and consumers alike.

Add the war in Ukraine, a stronger US dollar, the struggling Chinese economy, along with the real possibility of a global recession, and the outlook becomes even more muddied.

This much, however, seems clear, the bear market of 2021-22 has been driven more by multiple contractions than an earnings collapse, although many believe that the latter will be the next shoe to drop.

Small-cap earnings are falling but remain ahead of large-caps while multiples seem to be for the moment at recessionary levels.

Will history repeat itself?

One of the greatest sources of confidence about future returns comes from the state of long-term small-cap performance - which for longer-term periods was significantly lower than its historical averages.

For the periods ended 30 September 2022, the three- and five-year annualised returns for the Russell 2000 were 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively, well shy of their three- and five-year monthly rolling averages since the inception of the Russell 2000 - which were 10.8% and 10.5%, respectively.

Trailing three and five-year periods have not had returns at or lower than these levels since October 2020 and April 2020.

Why is this important?

Small-caps' historical return patterns show that below-average longer-term return periods have been followed by above-average longer-term return periods. The subsequent periods have also mostly seen positive returns.

Specifically, subsequent annualised three-year returns from three-year entry points of less than 5% have been positive 99% of the time - that is, in 75 out of 76 three-year annualised periods - averaging 16.1% since the Russell 2000's inception.

The Russell 2000 also had positive annualised five-year returns 100% of the time - that is, in all 81 periods - and averaged an impressive 14.9% following five-year periods with annualised returns of 5% or lower.

Long term prospects for small-caps

Current challenges notwithstanding, we're confident in the long-term prospects for small caps.

The market rarely does what is expected, and today's uncertainties only exacerbate that fact. The foundation for a recovery will be built slowly.

We are not sure when the turn will come, only that it will, just as it always has in the past.

The importance of positive signposts - and even the absence of negative developments - will increase as the market tries to find its footing over the next year.

In the meantime, there are some promising opportunities for small caps amid today's uncertainties, knowing that the best times to invest are often when others are avoiding the market.

While no single sector stands out, there are several areas to advantage of; for example, pent up demand is benefiting the entire auto value chain even in a weak US economy, driven by the ageing US car inventory.

There are also long-term opportunities for select companies in housing and home remodelling owing to the significant unmet demand for housing in the US today, caused by over a decade of under-building after the global financial crisis.

Also, when we consider the degree of refinancing that occurred during the past couple of years to lock in historically low mortgage rates, it is fair to posit that an existing homeowner is more likely to renovate than to upgrade to a better home.

Against this supply-demand back drop, it is logical to expect that the outsized winners are likely to be a) home builders that have both finished homes as well as land parcels that can be developed and b) building products and services companies that cater to both homebuilders and re-modellers.

With long term in mind, it is necessary to identify strategies that can benefit from a potentially stronger economy three years from now.

As always, with an eye on risk and using history as a guide.

Francis Gannon is co-chief investment officer and managing director at Royce Investment Partners