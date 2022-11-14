Inflation and volatility: Do not let the two trends of 2022 burden your portfolio

The key question right now is: what can investors do in the face of such volatility? Can they, in fact, turn volatility and inflationary markets to their advantage?

One strategy that has performed well this year, in contrast to the poor performance from traditional asset classes such as equities and bonds, is what is known as trend-following, with relevant indices posting their best year-to-end-September returns since 2000.

What is trend-following?

At heart, trend-following is a simple concept: buy something when it is going up, and sell something when it is going down.

Former chancellor Darling: Government must set out credible path in Autumn Statement

Clearly there is nuance between a basic trend model and a more sophisticated one, and that nuance comes from managing the various exposures' risks so one can profit as much as possible, while controlling tail risks.

Trend-following strategies have not, as is the case with most strategies, always performed well.

Indeed, they struggled after the financial crisis, as the US Federal Reserve embarked on quantitative easing and, in effect, acted as a backstop to markets (and perhaps more importantly was perceived to be acting as a backstop).

Through suppressing tail risk in markets, central bank policy effectively acted as a headwind to trend-following strategies, which favour breakouts of ranges and price movement.

While it is difficult to make a prognosis, in our view this has changed in the last couple of years, with the Fed's hands now tied due to high inflation. This creates an opportunity for non-traditional portfolios.

Inflation, volatility, and strategies that can benefit

The rise in inflation is one of the key regime changes in markets over the last 12 months.

While inflation may be detrimental to traditional portfolios, it is ultimately just a measure of price change - exactly the kind of movement that trend strategies need.

With rising inflation there is a knock-on effect on other asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, bonds and equities.

FCA finds 60% of adults are struggling with cost-of-living increases

As a result, inflation as a phenomenon, while detrimental to conventionally constructed portfolios, is a positive for trend-following strategies, which can use those rising and falling markets as facilities to generate alpha.

Indeed, this is something that has been noted in academic studies spanning around a century of data.

Diversification is trendy

Lots of investors today will be in an unusual position, in that they will have never seen a bear market in bonds.

They have become accustomed to bonds not only being a diversifier and protector for portfolios, but also a positive contributor to performance.

The change in fortune in 2022 has been extreme: bond prices have fallen much more than equities, when we look at changes relative to historic volatility.

Trend-following strategies would have taken notice and advantage of this change.

Strategies would not only have taken short positions to capitalise on the downward trend, they may well have taken a nuanced approach, shorting the most challenged areas rather than the asset class generically.

Viewed using a traditional lens, bonds have had a very poor year so far, yet trend-following portfolios have been able to benefit.

But trend-following strategies can reap performance benefits from any asset class demonstrating clear price movement, a reason why long US dollar positions, to take one example, have also been very beneficial trades this year.

Diversification is key

Trend-following strategies can have exposure to hundreds of markets. Diversification is therefore a key feature when designing robust trend-following portfolios.

In times of crisis, such as this year when a whole range of financial assets have been falling, trend portfolios can take a multitude of different short positions, and therefore become very complementary to traditional long-only portfolios.

It is important to remember that trend-following strategies require no particular human insight or hard view on an asset's future direction or price.

OBR warns Hunt of £70bn increase in UK government borrowing - reports

Who could have forecast the various fortunes of oil in 2022, for example.

An investor may have no specific view on where an energy, bond, equity, or currency should or could be, but a trend-following strategy can profit regardless, as long as it moves materially in one direction or the other.

While there may be times where trend portfolios are more positive on different asset classes and indices and therefore feel less complementary, investors still need a balanced system that can provide complementary behaviour in both the good times and the bad times. That is where trend-following strategies come into their own.

Graham Robertson is head of client portfolio management at Man AHL